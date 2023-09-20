Jack Antonoff Debuts Thin-Frame Glasses in Bleachers’ “Modern Girl” Video

The Jack Antonoff-led band Bleachers has made its return with the new single and accompanying music video “Modern Girl.”

In the new clip directed by Alex Lockett, the group has a good time playing the song in a basement, led by the always-bespectacled Antonoff who sports a new look: thin-frame glasses. (He also showed them off in video for Mix with the Masters in August.)

The group premiered the track on BBC Radio 1, and it’s set to appear in the final season for Netflix’s Sex Education, per a press release. The band’s social media accounts referred to it as the “first single from B4,” which makes “Modern Girl” the first taste of what’s to come from the band ahead of a new album.

Antonoff echoed this with a tweet from his own account: “BLEACHERS ARE FUCKING BACK.”

Sonically, “Modern Girl” is upbeat and features the typical hallmarks of a Bleachers track: pop saxophone, pounding drums, and an urgency that puts it right in line with the work of his hero, Bruce Springsteen.

As Variety reported back in August, Antonoff signed a partnership with Dirty Hit Records alongside an exclusive agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group. This finds his band Bleachers on the same label as his one-time collaborators in The 1975 as well as Rina Sawayama, beabadoobee, and others.

The band released their first album with Dirty Hit Records, Live At Radio City Music Hall, on August 25. It was recorded at their headline show back in July 2022 and features a special guest appearance from Springsteen on the song “Chinatown.” Their last studio album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, was released in 2021.

Antonoff recently has production credits on the new Maren Morris track titled “Get the Hell Out of Here.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling