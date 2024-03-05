Of Montreal Announces New Album + North American Tour in 2024

Indie pop band Of Montreal just announced their first album release in two years, plus a fairly expansive North American tour in 2024! The tour will promote Lady On The Cusp, which is slated for a May 17 release. The tour will span the US on both coasts and will be supported by rock band Godcaster and indie band Tele Novella.

The upcoming Of Montreal 2024 Tour will kick off on May 31 in Athens, Georgia at The Georgia Theatre. If no additional final dates are added, the tour will end on July 2 in Asheville, North Carolina at The Grey Eagle.

Fans can get their hands on tickets through Of Montreal’s website (via AXS) or through Ticketmaster. General on-sale will kick off on March 8 at 10:00 am EST. Stubhub is another great spot to snag tickets, and since it’s a third-party ticketing platform, you might just get lucky and find tickets for a lower price than face value.

This is going to be a killer tour, so don’t wait around to get your tickets!

May 31 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre (with Godcaster)

June 1 – Chattanooga, TN – Barrelhouse Ballroom (with Godcaster)

June 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts (with Godcaster)

June 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere (with Godcaster)

June 5 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair (with Godcaster)

June 6 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom (with Godcaster)

June 7 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

June 8 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick (with Godcaster)

June 9 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall (with Godcaster)

June 10 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall (with Godcaster)

June 11 – Wichita, KS – Wave (Indoors) (with Godcaster)(with Tele Novella)

June 12 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre (with Godcaster)(with Tele Novella)

June 14 – Jackson Hole, WY – Center for the Arts (with Tele Novella)

June 15 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall (with Tele Novella)

June 16 – Seattle, WA – Neumos (with Tele Novella)

June 17 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom (with Tele Novella)

June 18 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall (with Tele Novella)

June 19 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post (with Tele Novella)

June 20 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre (with Tele Novella)

June 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater (with Tele Novella)

June 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom (with Tele Novella)

June 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister (with Tele Novella)

June 25 – Austin, TX – Mohawk (with Tele Novella)

June 26 – Dallas, TX – Trees (with Tele Novella)

June 27 – Springfield, MO – The Regency Live (with Tele Novella)

June 28 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In (with Tele Novella)

June 29 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse (with Tele Novella)

June 30 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (with Tele Novella)

July 1 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club (with Tele Novella)

July 2 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle (with Tele Novella)

