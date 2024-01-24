Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff Labels Kanye West a “B*tch” Over Latest Album News as Feud Continues

Since joining Twitter back in 2011, Jack Antonoff hasn’t been afraid to share his thoughts and feelings. Especially, if it revolves around rapper Kanye West. Over the last few years, Antonoff repeatedly criticized the West for his statements against Jewish people. And keeping that same theme in 2024, the singer recently called the rapper a “cry baby b*tch” due to conflicting album release dates.

Besides being a constant user of Twitter, Antonoff is also the lead singer for the band Bleachers. Sharing three albums with fans, the band is scheduled to release their fourth album, Bleachers, on March 8, 2024. That just so happens to be the same day West announced he was dropping part two of his project Vultures. Learning they are splitting the same date, Antonoff tweeted his disdain for the West. He wrote, “Kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby b*tch.”

kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby bitch — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 24, 2024

As mentioned above, this isn’t the first time Antonoff criticized West with words. And it isn’t the first time he used the word “B*tch” when referring to the rapper. A Twitter user decided to do a simple search and found that Antonoff used the term often when discussing West.

jack referring to kanye as “little bitch” is the most hilarious shit ever, he hates him just as much as we all do 😭😭 and with a PASSION pic.twitter.com/nYgHHXF4Wk — bella ☆ CLOSED FOREVER (@blockbellaout) January 24, 2024

March 8 Is A Big Day For More Than Jack Antonoff And Kanye West

Gaining thousands of likes, fans debated over the conflicting albums with one person writing, “I’m not a Kanye defender by ANY means but I’m 100% sure he didn’t google when Taylor’s producer Jack Antonoff’s band was gonna drop their album I need him to be serious.” Other comments included, “Does he think that kanye west is intentionally dropping the same day as his random side project to spite him or something lmaooooo.”

Although Vultures was originally scheduled for a January release, due to numerous delays, the project was postponed until West announced its new date to be February 9, 2024. The project, featuring producer Ty Dolla $ign, comes split into three volumes. The first lands on February 9, while the other two volumes come on March 8 and April 5.

While Antonoff reiterates his thoughts on West, March 8 happens to be a special day for another singer as well. March 8 marks the day Ariana Grande drops her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)