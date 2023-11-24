Jack Antonoff Insists Bleachers’ New Song Is Not Shading Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend

Earlier this month, the Jack Antonoff-fronted band Bleachers announced their forthcoming self-titled album. Additionally, the band released the album’s tracklist. A song titled “Hey Joe” appears on the album. As a result, Swifites the world over believe that Antonoff’s band recorded a song about Taylor Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn. However, that isn’t true.

Antonoff cleared up any confusion in a recent interview with The Guardian. “There’s a community of people that will be pretty disappointed when they find out it’s a meditation on my father and his friends walking the Ho Chi Minh Trail in their 60s,” he told the publication.

By all accounts, Bleachers, like other releases from the band will be packed with songs that are personal to Antonoff. However, it’s easy to see how Swift’s diehard fans would think he took time to throw shade at one of her exes. Antonoff and Swift have been friends and collaborators for a decade.

Their relationship began when they worked together on “Sweeter than Fiction” in 2013. The pair co-wrote and co-produced the song for the film One Chance. Since then, they have worked together on some of the pop superstar’s most memorable hits. For instance, they collaborated on “Getaway Car” and “Anti-Hero” among others.

At the same time, Swift probably already wrote a song about her relationship with Alwyn. Many believe that “Cornelia Street” from her 2019 album Lover is about him. Many fans rank the song as one of the superstar’s saddest to date.

In a recent interview with Today’s Willie Geist, Antonoff talked about his and Swift’s friendship. “I could quantify our relationship in very reductive ways about the thing we agree on, the sounds we like,” he said. “But, the truth is, we’ve just grown together. She put an amazing amount of belief in me and it’s powerful,” he continued.

Bleachers hits shelves and streaming platforms on March 8 via Dirty Hit Records.

Bleachers Tracklist