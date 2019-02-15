Hey American Songwriter! Katie Pruitt here. I’m gonna be blogging about my experience at the Folk Alliance this weekend in Montreal. FYI I’ve never blogged before so we’ll see how this goes. I landed in Montreal around 2 o’clock after a couple unforeseen speed bumps. I met my manager to check our bags for Air Canada and they essentially told us they oversold the flight, and it was either me or him that got a seat. So he gave me the seat. They also wanted me to check my guitar…I might’ve raised a little Hell but if there’s one thing I’m protective over, it’s my fender Strat. Once I was on the plane with my guitar in hand, it was smooth sailing. I slept most of the flight and the used the rest of the time to finish Jeff Tweedy’s new book “Let’s go so we can get back” (which I highly recommend even if you’re not a Wilco fan)

When I pulled up to the Queen Elizabeth hotel, the lobby was alive with a booming artistic energy. Friends were hugging and reuniting, strumming guitars and singing. Hipsters, industry folks, and hippies alike were all joining for a common love of music. I ran into a couple friends right away which made me feel even more at home, Jim Lauderdale who is an amazing Americana roots singer/songwriter from Nashville and Kyshonna Armstrong, a soul singer songwriter I know from way back when I lived in Athens Georgia. It immediately felt familiar and brand new at the same time. I even saw a guy wearing a F*** Trump 2020 button and I gave him a high five in the elevator.

After checking into my room and having a little down time (AKA watching the 5th Harry Potter movie in my hotel room) I went to the 3rd floor of the hotel and it was a straight up party. The conference rooms were turned to venues and outside of the rooms was a long hallway of people drinking and hanging out. I got my night started there, saw a couple shows and then had some dinner. After some food and a few whiskeys, we walked back to the hotel using Montreal’s underground tunnels (which a mind blowing) that lead us back to the hotel. When we got there the vibe had completely changed. The bands on the 3rd floor had died down and the party had moved to the 4th and 5th floor. Where people were popping in and out of hotel rooms listening and observing singer/songwriters, folk artists, bands, and acoustic jam sessions. What I’m trying to get at here, is that Folk Alliance is definitely the place to be… also did I mention weed is legal here? Exited to find out what tomorrow has in store. Stay tuned!

