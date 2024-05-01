Testament and Kreator Announce Co-Headlining Tour in 2024

Metal icons Testament and Kreator are officially kicking off an extensive North American tour this fall! The Klash Of The Titans Tour will bring the bands, along with death metal outfit Possessed, across the East and West Coasts with a few dates throughout Canada.
“Get ready North America,” Testament wrote in a press statement. “We are looking forward to a co-headline tour with our thrash master friends Kreator. This is gonna be a madhouse of a show with our Bay Area homies Possessed opening the show so get there early. Testament will be performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of The Legacy and The New Order.”
If you’re a fan of thrash or groove metal, this is not a tour you’re going to want to miss!
The first stop on the Testament and Kreator 2024 Tour will be on September 12 in Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Resort. The tour is expected to close on October 27 in San Francisco, California at The Warfield.
Ticketmaster is going to be your main spot to find presale tickets. Use the code “SOUNDCHECK” to get in on the Live Nation presale, specifically. The presale events will begin on May 1 at 10:00 am local.
General on-sale will begin on May 3 at 10:00 am local. If Ticketmaster sells out by the time you’re ready to buy tickets, check Stubhub. You might just get lucky and find tickets available for cheaper than face value. You’ve got nothing to lose!
Get your tickets ASAP to see Testament and Kreator live in 2024!
Testament and Kreator 2024 Tour Dates
September 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort
September 13 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
September 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Centre
September 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
September 17 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
September 18 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue
September 20 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
September 21 – Enoch, AB – River Cree Casino
September 22 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre
September 24 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
September 26 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live
September 28 – Huber Heights, Oh – Rose Music Center
September 29 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
October 1 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora
October 3 – Toronto, ON – History
October 4 – Montreal, QC – MTelus
October 5 – New Haven, CT – College Street
October 6 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
October 8 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
October 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theatre
October 11 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Casino
October 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
October 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
October 15 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
October 16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
October 18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
October 19 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec
October 20 – Dallas, TX – The Factory
October 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
October 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Albuquerque Convention Center
October 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
October 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
October 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Photo by Stephanie Cabral courtesy of Testament’s official Facebook page
