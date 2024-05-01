Testament and Kreator Announce Co-Headlining Tour in 2024

Metal icons Testament and Kreator are officially kicking off an extensive North American tour this fall! The Klash Of The Titans Tour will bring the bands, along with death metal outfit Possessed, across the East and West Coasts with a few dates throughout Canada.

“Get ready North America,” Testament wrote in a press statement. “We are looking forward to a co-headline tour with our thrash master friends Kreator. This is gonna be a madhouse of a show with our Bay Area homies Possessed opening the show so get there early. Testament will be performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of The Legacy and The New Order.”

If you’re a fan of thrash or groove metal, this is not a tour you’re going to want to miss!

The first stop on the Testament and Kreator 2024 Tour will be on September 12 in Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Resort. The tour is expected to close on October 27 in San Francisco, California at The Warfield.

KLASH OF THE TITANS makes its triumphant return to North America this Fall w/TESTAMENT, @KREATOR & POSSESSED! @JeffBecerra



We're performing an old-school set celebrating the re-release of THE LEGACY & THE NEW ORDER!



Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY at https://t.co/rX9YGoGDiL pic.twitter.com/uypTUBhTnt — Testament (@testament) April 30, 2024

Ticketmaster is going to be your main spot to find presale tickets. Use the code “SOUNDCHECK” to get in on the Live Nation presale, specifically. The presale events will begin on May 1 at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale will begin on May 3 at 10:00 am local. If Ticketmaster sells out by the time you’re ready to buy tickets, check Stubhub. You might just get lucky and find tickets available for cheaper than face value. You’ve got nothing to lose!

Get your tickets ASAP to see Testament and Kreator live in 2024!

September 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

September 13 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

September 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Centre

September 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

September 17 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

September 18 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue

September 20 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

September 21 – Enoch, AB – River Cree Casino

September 22 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre

September 24 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

September 26 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live

September 28 – Huber Heights, Oh – Rose Music Center

September 29 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 1 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

October 3 – Toronto, ON – History

October 4 – Montreal, QC – MTelus

October 5 – New Haven, CT – College Street

October 6 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

October 8 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

October 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theatre

October 11 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Casino

October 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

October 15 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

October 16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

October 18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

October 19 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec

October 20 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

October 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Albuquerque Convention Center

October 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

October 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Photo by Stephanie Cabral courtesy of Testament’s official Facebook page

