Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen

Grammy-award-winning artist John Paul White today released new single “The Good Old Days” off his upcoming solo record, The Hurting Kind. The album is due for release April 12 via Single Lock.

“The Good Old Days” is the second track off of White’s forthcoming collection. The artist’s message, vocals and distinctive instrumentation make for a noteworthy, welcome glimpse into the album.

“It’s really me wondering,” White says of the single, “what era of America are people wanting to get back to? I’m having a hard time thinking of one we haven’t progressed from, or shouldn’t progress from. As a father, I see the world through their eyes and I’m wondering what we’re leaving for them, what they’re heading into, and how it can be improved upon – and how it can be improved upon for every single person on this earth and not just a select few. This song is my counter-argument to Making America Great Again.”

The Hurting Kind was recorded at White’s home studio, Sun Drop Sound, and produced by White and Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes). Featured vocalists include Lee Ann Womack and Erin Rae.

Listen to “The Good Old Days” and view upcoming tour dates for John Paul White Live below.

JOHN PAUL WHITE LIVE

May 3 /// Asheville, NC /// Ambrose West

May 4 /// Durham, NC /// Motorco

May 5 /// Norfolk, VA /// Goode Theatre

May 6 /// Richmond, VA /// The Camel

May 8 /// Washington, DC /// Union Stage

May 9 /// Annapolis, MD /// Ram’s Head

May 10 /// Ardmore, PA /// Ardmore Music Hall

May 11 /// New York, NY /// Bowery Ballroom

May 13 /// Boston, MA /// Once

May 15 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// Thunderbird Music Hall

May 17 /// Atlanta, GA /// Terminal West

Related