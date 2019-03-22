Grammy-award-winning artist John Paul White today released new single “The Good Old Days” off his upcoming solo record, The Hurting Kind. The album is due for release April 12 via Single Lock.
“The Good Old Days” is the second track off of White’s forthcoming collection. The artist’s message, vocals and distinctive instrumentation make for a noteworthy, welcome glimpse into the album.
“It’s really me wondering,” White says of the single, “what era of America are people wanting to get back to? I’m having a hard time thinking of one we haven’t progressed from, or shouldn’t progress from. As a father, I see the world through their eyes and I’m wondering what we’re leaving for them, what they’re heading into, and how it can be improved upon – and how it can be improved upon for every single person on this earth and not just a select few. This song is my counter-argument to Making America Great Again.”
The Hurting Kind was recorded at White’s home studio, Sun Drop Sound, and produced by White and Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes). Featured vocalists include Lee Ann Womack and Erin Rae.
Listen to “The Good Old Days” and view upcoming tour dates for John Paul White Live below.
JOHN PAUL WHITE LIVE
May 3 /// Asheville, NC /// Ambrose West
May 4 /// Durham, NC /// Motorco
May 5 /// Norfolk, VA /// Goode Theatre
May 6 /// Richmond, VA /// The Camel
May 8 /// Washington, DC /// Union Stage
May 9 /// Annapolis, MD /// Ram’s Head
May 10 /// Ardmore, PA /// Ardmore Music Hall
May 11 /// New York, NY /// Bowery Ballroom
May 13 /// Boston, MA /// Once
May 15 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// Thunderbird Music Hall
May 17 /// Atlanta, GA /// Terminal West