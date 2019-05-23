Photo from Youtube

A month after releasing “Redemption Day,” a reworking of the 1996 ballad on her self-titled sophomore album, Sheryl Crow released a new song, “Live Wire.” Both tracks are off Crow’s forthcoming album of collaborative songs, Threads, expected later this summer via Valory Music Co.



Crow previewed Threads track “Live Wire” with a live rehearsal video featuring collaborators Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples. “Live Wire” finds the sweet spot between contagious pop and dirty blues. The song presents itself a deep country ballad with Raitt’s slide guitar, with playful lyrics offering a wink to listeners.

Watch rehearsal footage of “Live Wire” below.





Related