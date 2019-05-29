Audiovisual content production company Eagle Vision has announced release plans for Live at Montreux 1973, a never-before-seen film of Carole King’s performance at the world-renowned Montreux Jazz Festival. The remastered live performance, shot in the Montreux Pavilion, features performances of songs from her landmark albums Tapestry and Fantasy.

The previously unreleased recording was filmed two years after King released her ground-breaking album Tapestry and features King’s first international performance. The concert begins on an intimate note, as a solo King sings and plays songs from Tapestry on piano. Five songs later, however, an 11-person band featuring percussionist Bobbye Hall, flautist/saxophonist Tom Scott and horn player George Bohanon join King on stage.

The recording will be available June 14 on vinyl, CD, and DVD+CD via Eagle Vision. See the official tracklist and watch a trailer for the film below.

Related