Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, June 25, 2019 – Harmony’s highly anticipated new line of solid body electric guitars are available now, and rolling out across the USA. Showcased at the BandLab Technologies booth at Winter NAMM this year, pro musicians and casual players alike found something to love about the Silhouette, Rebel and Jupiter models, which were designed to meet the exacting standards of modern musicians.

To celebrate Harmony’s return, the brand has released an evocative video, tracing the ways Harmony guitars have been a part of many people’s lives, connecting generations and inspiring them to make music. Watch the official launch video here.

The Harmony Silhouette, Rebel and Jupiter guitars (US MAP $1,299.00) are inspired by the shapes and sounds of the past, but revamped for the modern player. Harmony’s new Standard Series is proudly made in Kalamazoo, MI, USA. The guitars are now rolling out across dealers in the United States, with global availability to follow.

The guitars feature custom-voiced and hand-wound Harmony gold foil pickups, C-neck shape, 25-inch scale length, high quality tonewoods, improved bolt-on construction, and thoughtfully designed body contours and armrests for an enhanced playing experience. The nitrocellulose lacquer finish features deep hues and a glossy sheen that ages beautifully throughout the instrument’s lifetime. Each guitar comes in Champagne and Pearl White, as well as one distinctive signature color per model.

Edwin Wilson, Senior Manager of Guitar Design & Development, BandLab Technologies says: “We’re pleased to introduce Harmony’s three latest guitars to the market, building on the familiar shapes this iconic brand is known for – but re-imagined and updated for the rigorous needs of the modern player. We designed these guitars with performance in mind, and with all the attention to detail and quality you would expect from a USA made guitar.”

Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of BandLab Technologies added: “With over a century of history, Harmony has always been a brand close to people’s hearts. To do the brand justice in a modern era, we felt it was of utmost importance to put innovation and quality first and foremost – these guitars were inspired by the past, designed for the present and are built to last well into the future.

“In addition to these three new models, fans can also look forward to our line-up of affordable reissues of classic models currently in development. We’re incredibly excited to see what people will create with this new generation of Harmony guitars.”

Harmony’s new range of guitars are rolling out now to dealers across the United States. The full list is available at https://harmony.co.

