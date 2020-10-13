Harmony is a guitar brand many players are familiar with by name but haven’t heard from or seen in a while. Well, the company quietly relaunched in 2017 and has just introduced the new Harmony Comet, the newest addition to their Standard Series, proudly made in America.

The Harmony Comet comes in three striking finishes: Midnight Blue, Trans Red and Sunburst

Unveiled at Winter NAMM earlier this year, the Comet is a modern take on the iconic 1960’s Harmony H-72 and marks the brand’s first semi-hollow body guitar with set neck design since its return in 2017. To help showcase the guitar’s sound and diversity, guitarists Curt Chambers (B.B. King, Alicia Keys, Travis Barker, P. Diddy, Dr. Dre, Eminem) and Dr. Molly Miller (Jason Mraz, Black Eyed Peas, Donna Missal, LA Guitar College department chair) take the guitar for a test drive, which you can watch below.

“The Harmony complements two things I love: I like to play a lot of chords and for them to feel full. When I play this guitar, I appreciate how full the neck pickup is,” Chambers said. “The second thing I love about it is that it switches really well to the bridge pickup. You can switch smoothly between the two characters.”

Miller added: “The sustain is awesome, which might have something to do with the set neck, it’s really cool because the note rings. Versatility and sound is something that really draws me to the guitar.”

The Comet’s familiar double cutaway semi-hollow design boasts many of the Standard Series’ key features, including Harmony’s proprietary gold foil pickups, hardware, premium woods and MONO Vertigo case, but also introduces new developments that are unique to the model.

The model sports an immaculately carved genuine mahogany top and back for a warm, well-rounded and acoustic-like tone. The smaller, contoured body along with the C shape neck profile, 25” scale length, and 12-inch radius ebony fretboard, gives the Comet a broad, player-friendly appeal. The Master volume has been designed with a push/pull pot which allows players to engage incredible out-of-phase sounds. The headstock’s 6-in-line tuner design is also a nod towards the original H-72’s unusual, but iconic look. The Comet comes in three striking finishes: Midnight Blue, Trans Red and Sunburst.

The Comet is shipping this November and available at $1,499 (MAP) via select dealers. Visit www.harmony.co.

PRODUCT SPECS

Semi HollowColor(s)Midnight Blue, Trans Red and Sunburst

Body wood Genuine Mahogany body and top

Body finish Nitrocellulose

Neck wood Genuine Mahogany

Neck profile C

Fingerboard wood Ebony

Number of frets 22

Scale length 25″

Electronics Bridge Pickup Custom goldfoil humbuckers

Neck Pickup Custom goldfoil humbuckers

Master Push/Pull Volume, Master Tone, 3-way Toggle Switch

Case MONO Vertigo

Made in the USA