Photo by Brantley Gutierrez During the summer of 2018, the Alabama Shakes’ lead singer Brittany Howard decided to leave Nashville, where she’d been living, and drive to Topanga Canyon, just west of Beverly Hills. As she drove cross-country with her girlfriend, she saw rundown trailer parks and boarded-up storefronts but also “huge pink mountains, seemingly endless lakes, soaring redwoods and yellow plains that stretch for thousands of acres.” Howard was a few months shy of 30, and the empty landscape allowed her to contemplate the next stage of her life. “My partner was asleep in the front seat while I was driving,” she remembers, “and I asked myself, ‘Okay, what do I want to do next? An Alabama Shakes record? A Thunderbitch record? A Bermuda Triangle record? I decided, ‘No, I want it to be a ‘me’ record. I want to be in charge and say what I want to say.’” Since the last Alabama Shakes album, 2015’s Sound & Color, Howard had released a 2015 album as a member of Nashville’s punk-rock garage band Thunderbitch and three singles in 2017-2018 as a member of the female folk trio Bermuda Triangle with Jesse Lafser and Becca Mancari. She had contributed…

To view this content, Join Today or Sign In The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Click to Join We've started an American Songwriter membership! Click here to learn more.

Related