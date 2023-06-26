Top 10 Female-Fronted Rock Bands of the 2010s

Over the course of history, as we get further away from the turn of the 20th century, the number of incredible female-fronted rock bands and rock projects increases.

Around the 2010s, there is another boom, led by Alabama-born, big-voiced singer Brittany Howard of the rock group, Alabama Shakes.

And while it’s a little difficult to compile a list of rockers from the 2010s because many of them are still releasing amazing work these days into the 2020s, it’s also important to celebrate an era that ushered in a lot of great talent.

Below are 10 of the best female-fronted bands of the 2010s.

1. Alabama Shakes

The Athens, Alabama-born band burst onto the scene with a self-produced EP in 2009 and suddenly everyone on Earth had a new favorite group. In 2012, the band released its debut studio LP, Boys & Girls. They broke up in 2017 and frontwoman Brittany Howard has gone on to other projects. Perhaps one day the ‘Shakes will get back together!

2. Thao & the Get Down Stay Down

Thao & the Get Down Stay Down released several acclaimed projects from the mid-2000s, culminating with the hit record, Temple, in 2020. While frontwoman Thao Nguyen now simply goes by Thao when she performs, her music is the chef’s kiss by any moniker.

3. Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten is still releasing excellent work, including her latest, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, in 2022. But her career kicked off in 2009 with Because I Was in Love and has since included four more LPs in between. Her emotive, piercing lyrics are the poetry you want to write.

4. La Luz

The Seattle-born dreamy surf rock group has since relocated to California but none of the shimmering shine is gone. Fronted by Shana Cleveland, the band continues to put out music and tour today. La Luz haunts as much as it glistens.

5. HAIM

Perhaps this group should be on the list for the 2020s because they’re going stronger than ever. Comprised of three sisters (Este, Danielle, Alana), HAIM has since become a best buds band with Taylor Swift, touring with the music mogul. Their music is the stuff that gets your shoulders shaking and your mind popping.

6. Tacocat

Another Seattle-born group, Tacocat writes songs with humor and intellect. There was even a controversy over whether Katy Perry stole the band’s music video shark idea. See below! No matter the truth, Tacocat, fronted by Emily Nokes, is a party in a song.

7. The Pretty Reckless

Formed in 2009 in New York City, this sublimely catching band features lead singer Taylor Momsen. In “Heaven Knows,” below, suddenly you’re in a chorus of bare-knuckled warriors. It’s power incarnate. Still going strong, the band released its latest album, Other Worlds, in 2023.

8. Wolf Alice

Formed in 2010 in London, Wolf Alice released its latest LP, Blue Weekend, in 2017. Prior, though, the snarling and sticky group released two LPs—My Love Is Cool and Visions of a Life—in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Fronted by Ellie Rowsell, the group is sharp bliss.

9. Dum Dum Girls

Formed in 2008 by Dee Dee, Dum Dum Girls wrote music that belongs in a punk rock cathedral. Part ’80s nostalgia, part 2010s relentlessness, Dum Dum Girls was likely a favorite discovery of all who came across them. Count us on that list here, too. Their last LP is the 2014 offering, Too True, from Sub Pop Records. The project came two years before the band ultimately announced its breakup.

10. Childbirth

Childbirth, comprised of Julia Shapiro, Bree McKenna and Stacy Peck, may be the perfect band. A blend of punk rock with smirking humor. Short, quick songs like “How Do Girls Even Do It?” “Will You Be My Mom?” and “I Only Fucked You as a Joke” comprise a flawless catalog.

Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage