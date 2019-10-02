ARTIST: Ruthie Collins

SONG: “Dang Dallas”

HOMETOWN: Fredonia, NY

CURRENT LOCATION: Nashville, TN

AMBITIONS: to live a full, joyful, adventure of a life and to use my experiences and songs to serve others to do the same!

TURN-OFFS: negativity, know it alls, shit talkers

TURN-ONS: day dreamers, people who give long winded individual cheers about their friends at the bar, people who want to be better tomorrow than they are today, spontaneous dance parties

DREAM GIG: a Western Dance hall in the 1950s.

FAVORITE LYRIC:

“May you dream you are dreaming in a warm soft bed.

And may the voices inside you that fill you with dread

make the sounds of thousands of angels instead.

Tonight where you might be laying your head…

Darling I wish you well

On your way to the wishing well.

Swinging off of those gates of hell,

But I can tell

How hard you’re trying.

I still have this secret hope.

Sometimes all I do is cope.

Somewhere on the steepest slope,

there’s an endless rope

And nobody’s crying.” (Patty Griffin, from “Nobody’s Crying”)

SONG I WISH I WROTE: “Another New World” Josh Ritter

5 PEOPLE I’D MOST LIKE TO HAVE DINNER WITH:

Emmylou Harris, Gram Parsons, my father’s father, my future soul mate, and my best friend Natalie Stovall

MY FAVORITE CONCERT EXPERIENCE:

Red Rocks: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers/The Black Crowes,: August 30 2005

I WROTE THIS SONG BECAUSE…

I was feeling regret about not speaking my truth to a dear friend. Even if it might have been too late to do it in real life, writing the song made me have hope in doing better my next time around.

