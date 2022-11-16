Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery Ring in Holiday Season on ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Some of country music’s shining stars are making the season bright as part of the CMA Country Christmas lineup.

Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Old Dominion, The War and Treaty and Dan + Shay have joined the multi-genre lineup for the 13th annual special where country artists perform holiday hits. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman and Grammy-nominated bluegrass and Americana artist Molly Tuttle also will perform.

Carly Pearce is set to return as host for the second consecutive year when the show airs on December 8 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. A preview clip sees her performing a cover of Gene Autry’s “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane).” Pearce co-hosted CMA Country Christmas with Gabby Barrett in 2021, the two performing “Sleigh Ride” together while individually singing “O Holy Night” and “Silent Night,” respectively.

Photos show Pearce backed by Tuttle and a band while McCreery rocks out with three-time CMA Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor on fiddle.

“SO excited & honored to be your host again this year for @cma Country Christmas!” Pearce shares on Instagram. “We can’t wait to ring in the holiday season with #CMACountryChristmas,” adds first-time performers The War and Treaty.

“CMA Country Christmas brings the holidays home again, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past,” CMA describes in a press release. Filmed on a soundstage in Nashville, the set was decorated with fake trees and festive decor by Balsam Hill.

Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, Brett Eldredge, Reba McEntire, Lady A and many others have performed at previous CMA Country Christmas specials. The holiday event has previously been filmed live in front of an audience at the Grand Ole Opry.

Photo by Josh Brasted/CMA