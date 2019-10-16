A new box set, The Beatles: The Singles Collection, will be released on November 22 via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. Containing 23 seven-inch vinyl singles—totaling 46 tracks—the collection offers an exciting look at the creative growth, prolificness and importance of contemporary music’s most acclaimed band.

The singles have been newly cut for vinyl from their original mono and stereo master tapes by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios in London. Twenty-nine of the tracks were not included on original Beatles studio albums—and two of the singles were released in the mid-‘90s.

“Free As A Bird” and “Real Love” came about when Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr got together and recording the finishing touches on demos John Lennon left unfinished at the time of his death. The results were the aforementioned ‘90s singles, the only “new” releases from the Fab Four following their split in 1970.

The set itself is an aesthetic achievement, with the sleeves of each of the singles depicting accurate recreations of the tracks’ cover art from countries around the world.

Find out more about the box set here and check out the tracklisting for The Beatles: The Singles Collection below:

The Beatles: The Singles Collection Tracklist:

1962 [sleeve art: U.S.]

A: Love Me Do

B: P. S. I Love You

1963 [sleeve art: Italy]

A: Please Please Me

B: Ask Me Why

1963 [sleeve art: Norway]

A: From Me To You

B: Thank You Girl

1963 [sleeve art: Greece]

A: She Loves You

B: I’ll Get You

1963 [sleeve art: Chile]

A: I Want To Hold Your Hand

B: This Boy

1964 [sleeve art: Austria]

A: Can’t Buy Me Love

B: You Can’t Do That

1964 [sleeve art: Holland]

A: A Hard Day’s Night

B: Things We Said Today

1964 [sleeve art: Sweden]

A: I Feel Fine

B: She’s A Woman

1965 [sleeve art: Spain]

A: Ticket To Ride

B: Yes It Is

1965 [sleeve art: Belgium]

A: Help!

B: I’m Down

1965 [double A-side / sleeve art: France]

A: We Can Work It Out

A: Day Tripper

1966 [sleeve art: Turkey]

A: Paperback Writer

B: Rain

1966 [double A-side / sleeve art: Argentina]

A: Eleanor Rigby

A: Yellow Submarine

1967 [double A-side / sleeve art: Australia]

A: Strawberry Fields Forever

A: Penny Lane

1967 [sleeve art: West Germany]

A: All You Need Is Love

B: Baby, You’re A Rich Man

1967 [sleeve art: Mexico]

A: Hello, Goodbye

B: I Am The Walrus

1968 [sleeve art: Japan]

A: Lady Madonna

B: The Inner Light

1968 [sleeve art: South Africa]

A: Hey Jude

B: Revolution

1969 [sleeve art: Denmark]

A: Get Back

B: Don’t Let Me Down

1969 [sleeve art: Portugal]

A: The Ballad Of John And Yoko

B: Old Brown Shoe

1969 [sleeve art: Israel]

A: Something

B: Come Together

1970 [sleeve art: UK]

A: Let It Be

B: You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

1995 / 1996 [exclusive double A-side single / sleeve art: worldwide]

A: Free As A Bird [1995]

A: Real Love [1996]

