Katy Perry Opens up on ‘American Idol’ Exit and What She’s Learned Along the Journey

While the contestants on American Idol look to snag a spot in the finale, for fans of the show, they are preparing to say goodbye to Katy Perry. Since the show was rebooted on ABC, fans watched as Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Perry grew fond of each other. With the three singers spending countless time together, their working relationship soon blossomed into a friendship. And with her end on American Idol just weeks ago, Perry is already looking to the last show.

Speaking with ABC, Perry opened up about her time on the show and how much she grew from the experience. Although the contestants learned a great deal while on the show, apparently, so did Perry. “I’ve learned a lot. It’s been so wonderful this growth for myself personally. I’m going to utilize it in the future … I used to shoot a little bit more off the cuff, shoot from the hip, and now I understand there’s a lot of different dynamics, a lot of things to be considered when you’re speaking. Words are really powerful.”

With Perry an expert on all things American Idol, she also offered some advice to the person who takes her seat. Focusing on the importance of feedback, she said, “If you don’t give them that feedback, they’re not gonna get better. They need a coach, and coaches aren’t always peachy keen jelly bean. I really hope whoever comes to the show continues to speak their mind constructively, that’s really important for me. It helps these kids sharpen up.”

As for her preparation for the final show, Perry admitted, “I’m trying to stay really present, really intentional, really grateful.”

Luke Bryan Shares His Love For Katy Perry

Already missing Perry, Bryan shared how much he will miss the hitmaker sitting beside him. “From season one, where she and I didn’t really know each other to really respecting what each other does, it’s been really fun. She’s just a pro. She’s just a pro at being herself.”

With Perry exiting the show, don’t miss American Idol, airing Sundays and Mondays, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

(Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)