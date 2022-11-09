2022 CMA Awards—The Winners

The 56th Annual CMA Awards honored the best of the best in country music Wednesday night (November 9). Airing live from Bridgestone Arena, country’s biggest night saw artists such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Miranda Lambert take the stage for top-notch performances.

Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Cody Johnson kicked off the day by winning early CMA awards (not televised). Pearce and McBryde won Musical Event of the Year for their hit duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” while Johnson takes the trophy for Music Video of the Year with his chart-topper, “Til You Can’t.”

Here are the winners for the 56th Annual CMA Awards:

(American Songwriter will be updating the list as the night gets underway – check back for all the winners)

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – *WINNER

– Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne – *WINNER

– Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs -*WINNER

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Producer: Greg Kurstin Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson – *WINNER

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“ Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins – *WINNER

– *WINNER “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce “Sand In My Boots”

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne “Things A Man Oughta Know”

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson “You Should Probably Leave”

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Producer: Michael Knox “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

Producer: Zach Crowell “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne – *WINNER

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle – *WINNER

– Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

Director: Blake Lively “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

Director: Harper Smith “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

Director: Michael Monaco “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

Director: Alexa Campbell “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney – *WINNER

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson – *WINNER

Main image courtesy CMA