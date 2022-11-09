2022 CMA Awards—The Winners

The 56th Annual CMA Awards honored the best of the best in country music Wednesday night (November 9). Airing live from Bridgestone Arena, country’s biggest night saw artists such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Miranda Lambert take the stage for top-notch performances.
Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Cody Johnson kicked off the day by winning early CMA awards (not televised). Pearce and McBryde won Musical Event of the Year for their hit duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” while Johnson takes the trophy for Music Video of the Year with his chart-topper, “Til You Can’t.”
Here are the winners for the 56th Annual CMA Awards:
(American Songwriter will be updating the list as the night gets underway – check back for all the winners)
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion – *WINNER
- Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne –*WINNER
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs -*WINNER
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
- Humble Quest – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves
Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
- Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
- Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson – *WINNER
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
- “Buy Dirt”
Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins – *WINNER
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
- “Sand In My Boots”
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
- “Things A Man Oughta Know”
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
- “You Should Probably Leave”
Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
- “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
- “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
- “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
- “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Producer: Zach Crowell
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne – *WINNER
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle – *WINNER
- Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
- Brent Mason, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
- Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
- “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Director: Blake Lively
- “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Director: Harper Smith
- “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Director: Michael Monaco
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Director: Alexa Campbell
- “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Director: Dustin Haney – *WINNER
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- HARDY
- Walker Hayes
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
- Lainey Wilson – *WINNER
