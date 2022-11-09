2022 CMA Awards—The Winners

Videos by American Songwriter

The 56th Annual CMA Awards honored the best of the best in country music Wednesday night (November 9). Airing live from Bridgestone Arena, country’s biggest night saw artists such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Miranda Lambert take the stage for top-notch performances.

Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Cody Johnson kicked off the day by winning early CMA awards (not televised). Pearce and McBryde won Musical Event of the Year for their hit duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” while Johnson takes the trophy for Music Video of the Year with his chart-topper, “Til You Can’t.”

Here are the winners for the 56th Annual CMA Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs   
  • Miranda Lambert    
  • Chris Stapleton  
  • Carrie Underwood   
  • Morgan Wallen 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR   

  • Miranda Lambert 
  • Ashley McBryde 
  • Carly Pearce 
  • Carrie Underwood 
  • Lainey Wilson 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 

  • Eric Church 
  • Luke Combs 
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Chris Stapleton 
  • Morgan Wallen 

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady A 
  • Little Big Town 
  • Midland 
  • Old Dominion *WINNER
  • Zac Brown Band 

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn 
  • Brothers Osborne *WINNER
  • Dan + Shay 
  • LOCASH 
  • Maddie & Tae 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s) 

  • Growin’ Up – Luke Combs  -*WINNER
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton 
    Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews 
  • Humble Quest – Maren Morris 
    Producer: Greg Kurstin 
    Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea 
  • Palomino – Miranda Lambert 
    Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves 
    Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning 
  • Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson 
    Producer: Jay Joyce 
    Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen 
  • Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion 
    Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer  

  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley 
  • “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) 
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins 
    Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore 
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson  – *WINNER
    Producer: Trent Willmon 
    Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton 
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s) 

  • Buy Dirt” 
    Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins     – *WINNER
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” 
    Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce 
  • “Sand In My Boots”  
    Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne 
  • “Things A Man Oughta Know” 
    Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” 
    Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton 

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)  

  • “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY 
    Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman 
  • “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood 
    Producer: Michael Knox 
  • “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) 
    Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
  • “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) 
    Producer: Zach Crowell 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne     *WINNER

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle *WINNER
  • Paul Franklin, Steel guitar 
  • Brent Mason, Guitar 
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo 
  • Derek Wells, Guitar 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR   
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)  

  • “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) 
    Director: Blake Lively 
  • “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) 
    Director: Harper Smith 
  • “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) 
    Director: Michael Monaco 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Director: Alexa Campbell 
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson 
    Director: Dustin Haney     *WINNER

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

  • HARDY 
  • Walker Hayes 
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Parker McCollum 
  • Lainey Wilson *WINNER

Main image courtesy CMA

