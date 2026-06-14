Singer Oliver Tree Reportedly Dead in Brazilian Helicopter Crash

Singer Oliver Tree, known for singles like “Cash Machine”, has died in a helicopter crash in Brazil, according to multiple media outlets.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Associated Press reported that two helicopters collided over Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro’s western zone on Sunday morning. One of the aircrafts crashed on a car dealership where several electric vehicles were parked, sparking a fire at the site.

All six people aboard the helicopter died.

Brazilian outlet O Dia named the 32-year-old singer among the six victims identified by police.

Singer Oliver Tree has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro



Two helicopters collided in mid-air before crashing into an electric vehicle yard, killing six people



via CNN Brasil pic.twitter.com/iZfugB91dD — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 14, 2026

Featured image by Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images