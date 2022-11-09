Maya Hawke Announces 2023 Tour, Shares Intimate ‘Luna Moth’ Performance

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke will kick off 2023 on tour in support of her recently released sophomore album, Moss. “I guarantee mediocrity and I will aspire towards transcendence,” the multi-hyphenate said of her upcoming string of shows, dubbed the Tactless Tour.

“US Tour…Will hopefully be coming to a town near you next March,” she wrote to fans in a post on social media. She revealed a handful of U.S. shows after a stint touring through the U.K. and Europe.

Next March will see the artist perform four dates, starting in Brooklyn and ending in Minneapolis. General on-sale begins Friday (Nov. 11).

Along with the show announcements, Hawke also shared an intimate performance film, accompanying her song “Luna Moth.” The footage was taken during her performances at Largo at the Coronet & Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles, California.

Opening on scenes from her dressing room, the film offers a personal moment between the singer and her father, actor Ethan Hawke. The video also features Hawke’s bandmates Benjamin Lazar Davis, Christian Lee Hutson, and Will Graefe for a haunting performance on the tune. Check it out below.

An artist that never shies away from intimate, vulnerable glimpses into her work, Hawke shared a stripped-bare music video for her song “Thérèse,” ahead of her new album’s release.

In an interview with Dazed, Hawke described the video as an effort to depict “the feeling that loneliness is the worst thing, until you realize it’s far superior to bad company; about how free we are as kids and then as we go through puberty and culture crushes down on us and instead of being ourselves, we start to try and be like everyone else.”

Feb. 23 – Santeria Toscana 31 – Milan, Italy

Feb. 27 – FRANNZ Club – Berlin, Germany

Mar. 1– Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld – Cologne, Germany

Mar. 3 – Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mar. 4 – La Maroquinerie – Paris, France

Mar. 6 – Lafayette – London, England

Mar. 12 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, New York

Mar. 15 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.

Mar. 18 – Metro – Chicago, Illinoise

Mar. 19 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, Minnesota

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)