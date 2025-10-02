3 Martina McBride Songs That Even the Most Talented Vocalists Would Struggle To Cover

Martina McBride made a name for herself, not only by choosing powerful songs, but also for her soaring vocals. In fact, some songs that McBride recorded would not be easy for anyone else to record since they are so challenging. We found three Martina McBride songs that would be hard for even the most talented vocalist to sing.

“A Broken Wing”

Martina McBride includes “A Broken Wing” on her 1997 Evolution album. Written by James House, Sam Hogin, and Phil Barnhart, the song itself is an empowering anthem, but McBride’s delivery, especially the long note she belts out at the end, is something very, very few artists would ever be able to sing.

“This song just felt really special the first time I heard it,” McBride says (via Free Country Chicago). “I felt like it would empower someone who needed to hear it.”

McBride also uses this song to advocate for resources for victims of domestic violence.

“Independence Day”

McBride includes “Independence Day” on her sophomore The Way That I Am record. Written by Gretchen Peters and released as a single in 1994, McBride’s entire delivery is stunning. Like “A Broken Wing,” McBride realized “Independence Day” had a message that went far beyond just being a country music hit.

“I started getting all these letters — handwritten letters, back in the day — from women saying, ‘This is my song,’” McBride tells Rolling Stone. “I got a few letters that said, ’I heard this song on the radio, I’ve been battered for 10 years, and I left. This was the thing that made me realize that it’s not my fault, that I need to make a change.’”

McBride also earned her first Grammy nomination, for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, with this song.

“Anyway”

“Anyway” is a career first for Martina McBride, who wrote the song with Brad and Brett Warren, better known as the Warren Brothers. The song became not only a country hit for McBride, but a hit at pop and Christian radio as well.

“Anyway” is McBride’s final song that features her belting out notes. After “Anyway,” she had one more Top 10 single, with “I’m Gonna Love You Through It.” Although she still records and performs, the Kansas native looks back fondly at her role in country music while she was having hits, while also celebrating where she is now.

“There’s an interesting transition that happens in your career,” McBride reflects to Holler. “And it takes a minute to kind of adjust to that. I think any artist would tell you the same thing. They’d say, ‘there was that minute where I thought, oh, I’m moving into a different phase of my career’. Once you get comfortable with that, it’s beautiful. It’s an acceptance. You can really look back on what you’ve done and appreciate it”.

Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images