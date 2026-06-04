25 Years Ago Today, We Said Goodbye to the Bluegrass Legend Behind the Song That Brought Glen Campbell Crossover Success

On this day (June 4) in 2001, John Hartford died from non-Hodgkin lymphoma at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 63. He was an expert guitar and banjo player who heavily influenced modern bluegrass. Additionally, he was a prolific songwriter whose songs have been recorded by a long list of artists. Notably, Hartford wrote “Gentle on My Mind,” which became a Grammy-winning crossover hit for Glen Campbell.

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Hartford fell in love with music and the Mississippi River as a child. The Grand Ole Opry introduced him to Bill Monroe, Earl Scruggs, and other country and bluegrass artists who were among his major influences. By the time he was 13, he was a skilled fiddle and banjo player. Three years later, he got his first job on the river.

[RELATED: Watch Glen Campbell Astonish a 1999 Gathering of Fellow Country Greats with This Performance of “Gentle on My Mind”]

Eventually, Hartford learned to play the guitar and mandolin. During his career, he would alternate instruments between songs, showcasing his musical prowess while also captivating listeners with his songwriting and vocal delivery.

John Hartford Goes to Nashville

John Hartford moved to Nashville in 1965 and found a job as a DJ on WSIX. Before long, the Glaser Brothers signed him to their publishing company. A year later, Chet Atkins heard “Eve of Multiplication” and signed him to RCA Records.

“I played a little bit on the fiddle and a little bit on the guitar and the banjo, but I mostly just sat there and sang my weird songs. I was really into being a singer/songwriter in those days,” Hartford said. “I mostly sang these long, introspective songs I wrote.”

Hartford never found chart success with his recordings. However, he had a massive impact on the world of roots music. In the early 1970s, he released two albums–Aereo-Plain and Morning Bugle–with Warner Bros. Records, which featured a genre-defining band. The Aereo-Plane Band featured Hartford, Norman Blake, Tut Taylor, and Vassar Clements. The music they made planted the seeds for what would later be called “newgrass” or progressive bluegrass.

Later in life, Hartford returned to his roots, recording several albums of old-time fiddle tunes with the Hartford String Band. He also recorded a few songs, including an instrumental version of “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow,” for the O Brother, Where Art Thou soundtrack. The movie and its soundtrack helped reignite public interest in roots music.

Hartford continued to perform and record until the end of his life. He recorded his final album, Hamilton Ironworks, in August 2000. Rounder Records released it in September 2001.

The Glen Campbell Connection

John Hartford wrote “Gentle on My Mind” for his 1967 sophomore album Earthwords & Music. His rendition peaked at No. 60 on the country chart. Then, Glen Campbell heard it.

Campbell released his version in June 1967. It reached No. 30 on the country chart and No. 62 on the Hot 100. After Campbell had a hit with “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” he rereleased “Gentle on My Mind.” The second time around, it reached No. 20 on the country chart and No. 39 on the Hot 100.

The song won four Grammy Awards. Hartford took home Best Country & Western Song and Best Folk Performance. Campbell walked away with Best Country & Western Recording and Best Country & Western Solo Vocal Performance, Male.

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