3 Acoustic Alt-Rock Songs From the 90s That Make You Feel Nostalgic

Do you remember the acoustic revolution of the 1990s and early 2000s? For some reason, everyone had an acoustic guitar in their bedroom, dorm room, living room, or garage. At the time, it was unclear if life was imitating art or art was imitating life, but either way, the instrument could be seen and heard in many popular songs back then, too.

Videos by American Songwriter

What a time to be alive! And that’s just what we wanted to dip back into here. To remember three acoustic-driven songs from the 1990s that almost feel like a dream. Three tracks that we believe you’ll love hearing again. Indeed, these are three acoustic alt-rock songs from the 90s that will make you feel nostalgic in the best of ways.

“Crash Into Me” by Dave Matthews Band from ‘Crash’ (1996)

Yes, the 1990s had an acoustic revolution. And it may be Dave Matthews’ fault! Of course, we say that lovingly. Because the South African-born artist has delivered many a great song to fans, including perhaps his signature track, “Crash Into Me”. DMB fans love big band shows and also the stripped-down acoustic versions of the songs. But with this 1996 single, they get a nice blend of both. It’s a song about love—strange, twisted love.

“Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” by Green Day from ‘Nimrod’ (1997)

This song is actually incredible. So succinct and lovely, it’s nostalgia in melody form. Green Day has you thinking about your entire life in a matter of a few lyrical lines. You’re reflecting on what you’ve done, what you want to do, but at the same time, the acoustic-driven song is telling you that you can never figure it out in the moment. It’s something you learn over a lifetime. Chef’s kiss.

“Wonderwall” by Oasis from ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995)

In the mid-90s, Oasis was all the rage. They brought amazing songs to the airwaves and internal band strife to the tabloids. But perhaps their most famous song, “Wonderwall”, brought acoustic vibes to CD players all over the world. What does wonderwall even mean? It doesn’t matter. All that matters is the feeling this song gives. And it delivers it first and foremost with an acoustic six-string!

Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images