3 Addictive Rock Hooks From 1974 You Won’t Be Able To Get Out of Your Head

The hook is what really makes a rock song. And when it comes to the following rock songs from 1974, those addictive hooks are what made them legendary. Let’s look at just a handful of the catchiest songs from that year, shall we? Each of these tunes might get stuck in your head, so tread carefully. Or don’t; I certainly wouldn’t complain about these amazing songs circulating in my brain.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The B*tch Is Back” by Elton John

This jam from Elton John’s Caribou is an excellent example of top-notch songwriting. The way the horn and guitar dance back and forth really holds the song down, and everything else within “The B*tch Is Back” is an added perk, from Elton John’s incredible vocals to the overall instrumentation of the tune.

“The B*tch Is Back” by Elton John, written in part by Bernie Taupin, was a No. 4 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also topped the Canadian charts back in 1974. Interestingly enough, a number of radio stations refused to play this song because of the naughty word in the title.

“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive

I can’t think of another rock song from 1974 with more addictive hooks than “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive. That chorus? Get out of town. I’m not surprised at all that this song was such a radio hit.

“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive, with that slick “b-b-b-baby” chorus, was a hefty hard rock hit for the band. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the UK Singles charts by 1975.

“Rebel Rebel” by David Bowie

Few guitar riffs are more famous in rock history than the one found in David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel”. Some would say this song boasts the last great glam rock riff of the era, and I’m somewhat inclined to agree with that statement.

“Rebel Rebel” is a standout track from Diamond Dogs that did particularly well in the UK and also boosted Bowie’s popularity in the States. I’m not surprised that this song is considered Bowie’s most-covered track of his career, either. It’s just that good.

Photo by Steve Morley/Redferns/Getty Images