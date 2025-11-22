4 Classic Rock Songs From 1971 That I Still Obsessively Listen To

The early 1970s produced some of the greatest classic rock songs of all time, particularly in the year 1971. This list could easily be 20 or more entries long, but I decided to select four songs that I listen to on a regular basis, and I bet you listen to them regularly, too. Let’s dive into a few of the best classic rock songs from 1971 that fans still enjoy today!

“Imagine” by John Lennon

“Imagine” is a classic that will never go out of style, and it’s arguably John Lennon’s greatest piece of recorded work outside of The Beatles. The title track from Lennon’s second solo record, “Imagine” remains his best-selling song of his solo career, and its lyrics that beg the listener to consider a world with no war or materialism are still relevant today. Back in 1971, “Imagine” made it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and did even better globally.

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin

Is there a more legendary song from 1971 that people tend to associate with classic rock as a whole? “Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin dropped in late 1971 with the release of Led Zeppelin IV, and it remains one of the greatest rock songs of all time. I was too young to experience this song’s debut, but I imagine it blew the eyebrows off of more than a few hard rock fans back in the day.

“Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Creedence Clearwater Revival is far from an underrated country rock group, but I think a lot of songs from Pendulum deserve more attention. “Pagan Baby” could have made it to this list, but I decided to go with “Have You Ever Seen The Rain”, simply because it has become one of the band’s signature songs. John Fogerty is such a good songwriter, and the melody of this particular tune just can’t be beat.

“Cry Baby” by Janis Joplin and Full Tilt Boogie Band

“Cry Baby” is one of those songs that just gets under your skin. It’s a shame that this entry on our list of amazing classic rock songs from 1971 was released after Janis Joplin’s untimely passing. But, in a way, this song (and the whole of Pearl) immortalizes Joplin and her absolutely incredible voice.

Fun fact: Joplin’s “Cry Baby” is actually a cover of a soul blues song by Garnet Mimms and The Enchanters from 1963.

