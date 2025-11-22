Police “Unable To Confirm That an Assault Occurred” Prior to Todd Snider’s Untimely Death

Salt Lake City police have closed their investigation into the death of alt-country icon Todd Snider. The singer-songwriter, 59, died Nov. 14, just hours after his record label announced that Snider had been hospitalized with a previously undetected case of walking pneumonia.

The events surrounding Snider’s last days were puzzling. Earlier this month, he canceled the remaining dates of his High, Lonesome and Then Some tour after reporting an alleged assault outside a Salt Lake City hotel. Days later, Salt Lake City police arrested Snider outside of a hospital for disorderly conduct.

According to KSL-TV, detectives determined that Snider likely caused his own injuries after an investigation turned up zero evidence that an assault had occurred. Authorities interviewed numerous witnesses, including the artist’s nephew and hotel employees.

“At this time, we are unable to confirm that an assault occurred on the tour bus,” police said in their final report of the Snider investigation. “It is likely that Todd may have fallen on the tour bus and struck his head, causing the injury.”

Snider died “from reported complications due to pneumonia and also sepsis,” the police concluded. His death was seemingly unrelated to the injuries he sustained in Salt Lake City.

A Closer Look at Todd Snider’s Final Days

Todd Snider arrived in Salt Lake City with his band on Oct. 31, a day before he was scheduled to play a show at the Commonwealth Room. The next day, his band manager called police from Tennessee to report that the beloved songwriter had been mugged “from behind.”

Snider spent the night on the tour bus, where his team found him with head injuries the next morning. Emergency medical personnel transported the “Alright Guy” crooner to LDS Hospital. Doctors discharged him later that day after Snider received staples in his head.

The Portland, Oregon native was due to return to Nashville on Nov. 2, but was still in pain at the Salt Lake City International Airport. He returned to a different hospital, where doctors released him apparently against his will. Snider reportedly began yelling and cursing at hospital staff until a medical professional told him to leave the property and not return. He did return, however, and allegedly threatened hospital staff.

Police arrested Snider at Holy Cross Hospital on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing and making a threat of violence.

Featured image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music