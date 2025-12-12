3 Albums That Are Perfect for Putting On and Warming Up During Winter

Winter is here, and there’s something about putting on an album that has the “feel” of winter that makes the season all the more enjoyable. And not all albums for winter have to be Christmas-themed or holiday-themed at all. Enter the following three albums that are perfect for winter that lack the very direct Christmas vibe that so many other records for the season tend to have. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Vespertine’ by Björk (2001)

This album makes it to my rotation every winter. And that’s not just because I’m probably Björk’s biggest fan. Not only is this beautiful, wintry art pop album on the more accessible side of the Icelandic icon’s discography, but it quite literally sounds like wintertime. I can’t explain it. Maybe it’s the twinkling treble-dense instruments, bells, strings, and music boxes, coupled with the occasional sound of footsteps trekking through snow, that give this album a beautiful winter feel. This may have been Björk’s ode to sensuality and being in love, but the winter elements stand out in a big way on their own.

‘Seven Swans’ by Sufjan Stevens (2004)

I’ve listened to just about everything Sufjan Stevens has put out through the years. And while there are a few wintry albums suitable for the season, none compare to Seven Swans. This album is a quiet, almost ambient album from the indie folk legend that has a nearly spiritual element to it, namely because it relies on Christian themes of spirituality without being an overtly Christmas-themed (or even Christian) record. Stevens’ vocals are soft and soothing, and there’s a vulnerability in the entire work that might just make you emotional.

‘50 Words For Snow’ by Kate Bush (2011)

Well, “snow” is in the title, after all. And who doesn’t love a little bit of Kate Bush? 50 Words For Snow is one of the best albums for winter that isn’t a straight-up Christmas or holiday album. This somewhat recent release from the art pop legend features a number of gorgeous, wintry tunes, from “Wild Man” to “Snowflake”. If you’re more into chamber pop with a little bit of a jazz vibe, this is the perfect album for your wintertime rotation.

Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images