The Story Behind Adam Sandler’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Holiday Classic “The Chanukah Song” and its Three Revamps (1999-2015)

“When I was a kid, this time of year always made me feel left out, because in school, there were so many Christmas songs and all us Jewish kids had was a song ‘Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel”” said Adam Sandler before breaking in a new holiday song during the December 3, 1994 Weekend Update segment on Saturday Night Live with anchor Norm McDonald. “So, I wrote a new Hanukkah song for all you Jewish kids to sing,” added Sandler, “and I hope you like it.”



After the popularity of his previous holiday hit on SNL, “The Thanksgiving Song,” two years earlier, Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” was a more personal ditty, a comical introduction to the fun-ukah festival of lights.



Put on your yarmulke

Here comes Chanukah

So much fun-ukah

To celebrate Chanukah



Chanukah is the festival of lights

Instead of one day of presents, we have eight crazy nights

When you feel like the only kid in town without a Christmas tree

Here’s a list of people who are Jewish just like you and me



In Sandler fashion, further into “The Chanukah Song” are pop culture references to famous Jewish artists, including Henry Winkler, Star Trek legends Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, David Lee Roth, and other half-Jew icons.



David Lee Roth lights the menorah

So do James Caan, Kirk Douglas, and the late Dinah Shore-ah

Guess who eats together at the Carnegie Deli

Bowzer from Sha Na Na and Arthur Fonzarelli

Paul Newman’s half Jewish, Goldie Hawn’s half too

Put them together, what a fine lookin’ Jew

You don’t need “Deck The Halls” or “Jingle Bell Rock”

‘Cause you can spin a dreidel with Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock, both Jewish

Put on your yarmulke

It’s time for Chanukah

The owner of the Seattle Supersonic-ahs

Celebrates Chanukah



O.J. Simpson, not a Jew

But guess who is? Hall of Famer Rod Carew, he converted

We got Ann Landers and her sister Dear Abby

Harrison Ford’s a quarter Jewish, not too shabby

Some people think that Ebenezer Scrooge is

Well he’s not, but guess who is, all Three Stooges

So many Jews are in showbiz

Tom Cruise isn’t, but I heard his agent is



Sandler later learned that he was off by a quarter with Harrison Ford, who is actually half Jewish. “I remember when I met Harrison Ford,” recalled Sandler during a 2022 appearance. “He goes: ‘Half!’”



By its end are calls for a harmonica, drinking gin and tonic-ah, and smoking marijuana-kah before a more heartfelt holiday wish: Have a happy, happy, happy, happy Chanukah / Happy Chanukah.



“I am so proud of that song,” added Sandler. “I love it.”

1999: “The Chanukah Song, Part II”

Sandler released a second version of “The Chanukah Song” in 1999. Released on his album Stan and Judy’s Kid, “The Chanukah Song, Part II,” opens with the same two verses but introduces some new famous Jews, including Bob Dylan, Winona Ryder, Flashdance star Jennifer Beals, the Beastie Boys, and Harvey Keitel, among other half-Jew icons like Lenny Kravitz and Courtney Love.



Winona Ryder drinks Manischewitz wine

Then spins a Dreidle with Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein

Guess who gives and receives loads of Chanukah toys

The girls from Veruca Salt and all three Beastie Boys

Lenny Kravitz is half Jewish, Courtney Love is half too

Put them together, what a funky badass Jew

We got Harvey Keitel and flash dancer Jennifer Beals

Yasmine Bleeth from Baywatch is Jewish, and yes her boobs are real



The second chorus also gives a shout out to two-time Oscar-winning Dustin Hoffman-aka.



O.J. Simpson, still not a Jew

But guess who is, the guy who does the voice for Scooby-Doo

Bob Dylan was born a Jew, then he wasn’t, but now he’s back

Mary Tyler Moore’s husband is Jewish ’cause we’re pretty good in the sack

Guess who got bar-mitzvahed on the PGA tour

No, I’m not talking about Tiger Woods, I’m talkin’ about Mr. Happy Gilmore

So many Jews are in the show biz

Bruce Springsteen isn’t Jewish but my mother thinks he is



In 2000, Sandler’s album was nominated for a Grammy for Best Spoken Comedy Album.

2002: “The Chanukah Song, Part III”

During a season 28 episode of Saturday Night Live on November 16, 2002, Sandler returned with a third version of “The Chanukah Song.” Backed by a children’s choir, the Dreidels, and former castmate Rob Schneider, Sandler broke into his third rendition of the holiday classic.



Schneider and Sandler shared a duet through the new set of lyrics, including a shout-out to Willie Nelson‘s former bandmate Mickey Raphael, and others.



The guy in Willie Nelson’s band who plays harmonica

Celebrates Chanukah

Oh, good job Schneider! Alright now



Ross and Phoebe from Friends say the Chanukah blessing

So does Lenny’s pal Squiggy and Will and Grace’s Debra Messing

Melissa Gilbert and Michael Landon never mix meat with dairy

Maybe they shoulda called that show Little Kosher House on the Prairie

We’ve got Jerry Lewis, Ben Stiller, and Jack Black

Tom Arnold converted to Judaism, but you guys can have him back

(Just kidding, Tommy!)



We may not get to kiss underneath the mistletoe

But we can do it all night long with Deuce Bigalow

I’m Jewish

Oh my gosh, we got Schneider in here!

“The Chanukah Song, Pt. 4”

In 2015, Sandler returned with a fourth version of “The Chanukkah Song” and new mentions from Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, comic legend Stan Lee, Rush‘s Geddy Lee, a few Frozen characters, and more.



Here’s the fourth list of people who are Jewish, just like Jesus, Olaf, Punky Brewster, Scott Rudin, and me!



Joseph Gordon-Levitt enjoys eating kugel

So does Stan Lee, Jake Gyllenhaal, and the two guys who founded Google

Adam Levine wears a Jewish star, so does Drake and Seth Rogen

Goldberg has a gold yarmulke to match the belt he won from Hulk Hogan

We got Scarlett Johansson, talk about a Kosher crush

And if you need a higher voice to turn you on, how about Geddy Lee from Rush?

We may not have a cartoon with a reindeer that can talk

But we also don’t have polio, thanks to Dr. Jonas Salk (Smart Jew!)



Put on your yarmulke, it’s time for Chanukah

Harry Potter and his magic wand-ukah, celebrate Chanukah



Jared from Subway: Goddammit, a Jew

But guess who’s Jewish and can fix him? “Loveline”‘s Dr. Drew (Get on it doc!)

Princess Leia cuts the challah with Queen Elsa from “Frozen”

David Beckham is the king of soccer studs and also a quarter chosen

Ron Jeremy is fully Jewish, and so is his foot-long buddy

Shia LaBeouf is half a Jew but a hundred percent nutty

It’s cool that Santa Claus makes Christmas so merry

But we get two jolly fat guys: ice cream’s Ben & Jerry (Both Jewish!



From New York to Iran-ukah, get up and celebrate Chanukah

Don’t mess with the Zohan-ukah, let’s all get along for Chanukah

So drink your Jaegerbomb-ukah and smoke your medical-chron-ukah

Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank