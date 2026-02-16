3 Alternative Rock Songs From the 1990s That Are Defined by Their Bass Lines

While the guitar riff has defined many rock songs, there are plenty of tracks that wouldn’t be the same without their iconic bass lines. Bassists handle the low end of the rhythm section (hopefully) in lockstep with drummers. And occasionally, those grooves become the identifiable parts of a song, particularly when it comes to alternative rock in the 1990s.

If you walked into a guitar shop, headed toward the basses, pulled one down, and played the grooves on this list, most within earshot could name the tune by only its bass line. Here are three of the most recognizable alternative rock bass lines from the 1990s.

“Three Days” by Jane’s Addiction

Most bands have a heart-and-soul member. And it isn’t always who you’d think: the singer, the guitarist. Musically, I think Eric Avery is the ground that Jane’s Addiction’s songs rest on. His bass playing recalls Joy Division and The Cure, with defining grooves made from a combination of playing high and low strings with the anti-muso vibe of punk. Moreover, his melodic riffs also inspired a signature aspect of John Frusciante’s chord voicings (see “Scar Tissue”). You can hear Avery’s spacious playing on “Three Days”, where his hypnotic bass line sets the mood for an epic telling of Perry Farrell’s blurry ménage à trois.

“Around The World” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Flea is a national treasure. He’s the kind of musician who’ll rock wearing only a strategically placed sock while also running a conservatory that teaches “Duke” and “Bird” to the kids. You could fill a multitude of lists like this with Flea’s bass playing. “Give It Away”, an obvious choice, displays a genius virtuoso playing with restraint and repetition. But “Around The World” gets the nod here. It’s completely unhinged, leaving Anthony Kiedis to open the song with a shriek primal and impish enough to match the band’s tube socks. Californication marked the return of John Frusciante. I imagine no one was more relieved than Flea to have him back.

“Jeremy” by Pearl Jam

“Jeremy” and its accompanying music video helped turn the members of Pearl Jam into rock stars. Then it sent the Seattle band on a years-long quest to salvage some of the anonymity they had lost. Jeff Ament wrote the music, which he recorded on a 12-string bass, and with its lush production, the track became one of Pearl Jam’s biggest hits. You can hear the droning blues of Led Zeppelin in Ament’s riff. And on “Jeremy”, the bassist proves Stone Gossard wasn’t the only riff lord on Ten.

Photo by Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock