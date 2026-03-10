3 Old School 1990s Songs That Every Great Rock Songwriter Secretly Studies (Even Today)

In the 1990s, many a songwriter penned incredible rock songs across grunge, alt-rock, and beyond. Some of those songs are still picked apart and studied by songwriters today, and I can see why. There’s a lot to learn from music’s past, even though the 90s isn’t quite that far back. Let’s revisit a few songs from the 1990s that rock songwriters still dive into today!

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden (1994)

Sorry for the normie entry, in addition to the even more normie entry to follow. However, there’s something about “Black Hole Sun” that has stood the test of time in an amazing way, and it remains one of Soundgarden’s most enduring hits. That strange chord movement, the modal harmony, the ethereal lyrics, and the strange imagery it conjures up… “Black Hole Sun” wasn’t just a good grunge song, it was an amazing song, period. It’s no surprise that it peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana (1991)

This track might as well have been the song of the decade. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was that song that brought the rising tide of grunge into the pop mainstream, and it’s still one of the most memorable (and enjoyable) songs of the era. Is it any surprise that songwriters today, particularly those looking for rock music ideas, look to this song for some much-needed inspiration? “Smells Like Teen Spirit” peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart in 1991.

“Creep” by Radiohead (1992)

Whether you’re as sick of this song as the band is or you’ve just discovered it for the first time, chances are you felt understood by “Creep” at some point in your life. That’s not just a random occurrence. This Radiohead classic was crafted in a way that made it so relatable in such a devastating way during an era when social isolation was increasing in the wake of the internet’s birth. Things have gotten a lot worse since 1992 in that respect. And “Creep” still resonates with listeners today for that reason. From its lyrics to that explosive guitar “error” ahead of the chorus to the overall vibe of the song, there are countless elements worth studying in “Creep” today.

Photo by Roger Sargent/Shutterstock