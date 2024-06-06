The Beatles likely wouldn’t be summed up as a political force, but they did have several era-defining songs that tackled social issues. Find three of the best songs in that vein, below.

3 Beatles Songs That Were Used to Address Social issues

1. “All You Need is Love”

Though there isn’t anything expressly political about “All You Need is Love,” when you consider the time in which it was made, it becomes a strong statement of peace. The ’60s were a time of political and social unrest. Many people had thoughts on how best to fix that situation. According to the Beatles, the only solution was to lead with love.

All you need is love

All you need is love

All you need is love, love

Love is all you need

2. “Revolution”

In “Revolution,” the Beatles express their qualms with some protest tactics. Though the foursome didn’t shy away from expressing their political beliefs (and were largely in favor of others doing the same), they had a distaste for protests getting violent: But when you talk about destruction / Don’t you know that you can count me out? “Revolution” is one of the staunchest politically-charged Beatles songs.

You say you got a real solution

Well, you know

We’d all love to see the plan

You ask me for a contribution

Well, you know

We all doing what we can

3. “Blackbird”

Perhaps the most famous Beatles song that tackles social issues is “Blackbird.” Paul McCartney was inspired by The Little Rock Nine–the first group of black students to attend a desegregated high school in Arkansas. He touted his support for them in this song–not to mention created a timeless classic.

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to arise

