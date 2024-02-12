3 Beatles Songs That Will Make Any Listener Tear Up

The British-born rock band the Beatles is known as much for its hits songs as it is for its reinvention. The group has seemingly performed, written and recorded songs from every genre under the son, from rock to country to pop to songs featuring the sitar.

Some of those tracks get your head bobbing, others get your toes tapping. Some get your mind turning and others get your eyes welling up with emotion. Here below, we wanted to dive into three songs from the band that will get you emotional, three songs that will have any listener tearing up. Let’s explore.

1. “Yesterday”

Released on the 1965 Beatles album, Help!, this song which talks about the past, the ticking away of time and losing your love is performed with nostalgia and melancholy dripping off Paul McCartney’s tongue. To bolster the emotive quality of the tune, McCartney uses violins, cellos and other deep string instruments to tug at those on your heart. Said to have come to the singer in a dream, this song is also the most covered Beatles song. Why? Because it brings out the most in people. McCartney sings,

Yesterday

All my troubles seemed so far away

Now it looks as though they’re here to stay

Oh, I believe in yesterday

Suddenly

I’m not half the man I used to be

There’s a shadow hanging over me

Oh, yesterday came suddenly

2. “Eleanor Rigby”

Nothing gets the tear ducts going like loneliness. And that is the subject of this song from the 1966 album, Revolver. McCartney sings the song as a violin bleeds emotion behind his voice. The track also conjures an army of unfulfilled human beings walking the Earth like happy-less zombies. Put this song on in the right moment and you won’t be able to hold back your tears. McCartney sings,

Eleanor Rigby

Died in the church and was buried along with her name

Nobody came

Father McKenzie

Wiping the dirt from his hands as he walks from the grave

No one was saved

3. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

This song has the concept of crying in its title, so you know it’s going to work your spirit. Released on the band’s 1968 self-titled double-album, which is also known as The White Album, this song written by George Harrison is about the evil in the world as compared to the loveless behavior of human beings seemingly denying themselves their essence. It’s about disharmony, which, at its core, is the worst thing a person can experience internally. Harrison sings, seemingly on the brink of tearing up,

I look at you all, see the love there that’s sleeping

While my guitar gently weeps

I look at the floor and I see it needs sweeping

Still, my guitar gently weeps

I don’t know why nobody told you

How to unfold your love

I don’t know how someone controlled you

They bought and sold you

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images