Travis Kelce Belts Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” to Packed Out Crowd at Super Bowl After-Party 

Proving just how easily matched the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs were, the Super Bowl needed more than four quarters to declare a winner. Having to go into overtime, both teams battled for a chance to make history. And while the 49ers fought valiantly, in the end, the Chiefs yet again reigned supreme with another Super Bowl victory. Although the game was the 7th longest game in Super Bowl history when looking at runtime, that didn’t stop players like Travis Kelce from partying the night away with his iconic girlfriend Taylor Swift.

After defeating the 49ers 25-22, the players took a moment to celebrate on the field as confetti danced through the air. But that was just the start of the night. While many fans concluded the game by going to bed, Kelce and Swift made their way to the Chiefs after-party. Surrounding by players and fans, footage of the couple started to take over Twitter. In one video, Swift and Kelce are shown dancing to the song “Love Story.” The song seemed to encompass their relationship as within the last week, Swift won a Grammy and Kelce won a Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing to Love Story and then kissing! ♥️



pic.twitter.com/BgbUGV6zxw — Taylor Swift Media (@tswmedia13) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce Sings Classic Taylor Swift Tune, Snap Photo With Cleveland Rapper

Although Swift was one of the most iconic stars in attendance, she wasn’t alone as Machine Gun Kelly also made an appearance. Finding their way to each other, Swift, Kelly, and Kelce all took a moment to snap a picture. Even though Kelce expressed his anger on the field during the Super Bowl, he was all smiles with Swift by his side.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce e Machine Gun Kelly na after party do Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/XvcQtvVkjn — Taylor Swift Brasil (@taylorswiftbr) February 12, 2024

In another video posted online, Travis decided to step out of the crowd and see the view from the DJ booth. And to make the moment even better, Swift’s song “You Belong With Me” played throughout the party as the tight end danced and even sang along. Fans gushed over the moment, writing, “I love this!” Another person explained, “He’s gonna turn them all into Swifties.”

Now, THAT is a man who is PROUD to be with THE Taylor Swift!! And rightfully so! pic.twitter.com/6EGPATsUZ4 — franny (@reputaydaya) February 12, 2024

With Kelce and Swift continuing to share their love for each other, it appears that history seems to follow them wherever they go.

(Photo via @sparksflyytv on X)