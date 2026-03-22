3 Bryan Adams Songs From Movies That Are Perfect for Anybody Falling in Love

Beginning in the late 70s, Bryan Adams has released dozens and dozens of songs. Adams, a talented songwriter as well as a singer, has released songs for every occasion, including these three songs in films, which are perfect for anybody falling in love.

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“Heaven”

“Heaven” appears on the soundtrack for the 1983 film A Night In Heaven. Adams also includes it on his Reckless album, out in 1984.

Written by Adams and Jim Vallance, “Heaven” says, “Baby, you’re all that I want / When you’re lying here in my arms / I’m finding it hard to believe / We’re in heaven / And love is all that I need / And I found it there in your heart / It isn’t too hard to see / We’re in heaven.“

Vallance says the two were inspired by another love song when writing “Heaven”. At the time, Adams was serving as the opening act for Journey.

”While writing ‘Heaven’, Bryan and I were very much influenced by Journey’s style, in particular the song ‘Faithfully’,” Vallance says.

A Night In Heaven was a major box office flop, but it did give Bryan one of the biggest hits of his career.

“Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman”

“Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman” is written by Adams, along with Michael Kamen and Robert John “Mutt” Lange. It appears on the soundtrack for the Don Juan DeMarco movie, out in 1995.

“Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman” says, “To really love a woman / Let her hold you / ‘Til you know how she needs to be touched / You’ve gotta breathe her / Really taste her / ‘Til you can feel her in your blood / And when you can see your unborn children in her eyes / You know you really love a woman.“

“(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”

A No. 1 hit for Adams, the Canadian wrote “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You)” with Kamen and Lange. Out in 1991, it appears on both his Waking Up The Neighbours project. It is also on the soundtrack for Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

“(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” says, “Look into your heart, and you will find / There’s nothing there to hide / Just take me as I am, take my life / I would give it all, I would sacrifice / Don’t tell me it’s not worth fighting for / I can’t help it, there’s nothing I want more / You know it’s true / Everything I do, I do it for you.”

Bryan Adams has won one Grammy throughout his career, and it is for this song.

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