3 Country Songs That Tell Lyrical Stories Too Wild To Be Real

Country songs occasionally tell wild stories, but few are as wild as these three tunes from very different eras. Let’s dive into a few country songs that tell stories too crazy to be real; and, thankfully, they aren’t rooted in reality.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks (2000)

“Right away, Mary Anne flew in from Atlanta / On a red-eye midnight flight / She held Wanda’s hand and they worked out a plan / And it didn’t take ’em long to decide that Earl had to die.”

Who knew that a song about murdering a man could be so upbeat and fun? “Goodbye Earl” is one of The Chicks’ most well-known songs, and it was quite a hit in 2000. This ode to vengeance hit No. 13 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And it tells a very colorful tale about a woman who is abused into intensive care by her husband, Earl, and how her friends hatch a plan to put him in the dirt for good.

“Papa Loved Mama” by Garth Brooks (1992)

“That old diesel engine made an eerie sound / When Papa fired it up and headed into town.”

I remember hearing this Garth Brooks track just once as a kid, getting scarred by the ending, and then never hearing it again. It’s like it disappeared from country fans’ consciousness. Thankfully, though, I was able to find evidence of its existence online. “Papa Loved Mama” can be found on Brooks’ 1991 album Ropin’ The Wind and was released as an official single the following year.

This song tells the tale of a toxic couple from the perspective of a child. A trucker marries a beautiful woman, who has a habit of being adulterous. At the end of the song, the narrator finds the father in a wild state after discovering his wife isn’t home. He fires up his semi-truck and heads down to the local motel. You can probably guess the rest.

“The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” by Vicki Lawrence (1972)

“And that’s one body that’ll never be found / See, little sister don’t miss when she aims her gun.”

Everybody remembers the first time they heard this song and got to that twist at the end. It’s a total masterpiece of country songs that tell stories, in my opinion. It’s a classic Southern gothic tune that will never go out of style. And I can see why Vicki Lawrence’s “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” was such a hit when it was released back in 1972. Who doesn’t love a good murder ballad?

Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Getty Images