3 Classic Country Songs in Which Loneliness Sneaks up on You

Country music does loneliness very well. It’s one of the hardest emotions to be honest about, which makes it the perfect topic for country, the genre of truthtelling. There are many country songs that feel far too lonely for their own good, perfectly bottling up that feeling of isolation.

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When listening to the country classics below, the loneliness has a way of creeping up on you. Revisit these heartbreaking tracks when you need to commiserate a little.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1970, Country Icon Merle Haggard Dropped “The Original Angry American Song”]

“Hello Walls” — Willie Nelson

“Hello Walls” is one of the loneliest country songs ever. Many people have recorded this song, and all versions have generated the same emotional response. How lonely do you have to be to start talking to the walls? That’s the onus behind this country standard.

“Hello walls / How’d things go for you today? / Don’t you miss her / Since she up and walked away,” the lyrics read. Country has many heartbreak songs, but none are as grim as this one. The lyrics are full of lonely desperation with very little light at the end of the tunnel.

“She’s Got You” — Patsy Cline

Nothing is as lonely as seeing memories of someone who is no longer in your life. No country song captures this feeling better than Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You.” “The only thing different / The only thing new / I’ve got your picture / She’s got you,” the lyrics read.

If any country song was going to be the quintessential breakup song, it would be this one. No country song has been able to capture the particularly painful feeling of finding reminders of an old love after the relationship is over.

“Girl Crush” — Little Big Town

Comparison is the thief of joy. It’s a familiar phrase that we all know, but it doesn’t stop the feeling from creeping in. Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” is the country song about comparing yourself to your ex’s new partner. No song better captures this depressing realization than this one.

“I want her long blonde hair / I want her magic touch / Yeah, ’cause maybe then / You’d want me just as much,” the lyrics read. You might not think this song is very devastating, but if you really sink into it, you realize just how lonely the band sounds in this modern classic.

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