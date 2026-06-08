3 Rock and Country Songs That Capture a World That’s Gone

The three rock and country songs below capture a world that’s gone. They talk about culture and memories that aren’t carried on today, making us long for seemingly simpler times. From rock songs about history itself to country ballads about losing your sense of home, these songs will create a hole in your heart that can’t be filled in modernity.

Videos by American Songwriter

“American Pie” — Don McLean

Starting off fairly obviously on this list of country and rock songs, we have Don McLean’s “American Pie.” Dictating the loss of innocence in American culture via a great musical tragedy in 1959, McLean packed a heavy emotional punch in this dense song. Remembering his musical heroes, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper, who died in a plane crash, McLean uses this moment as the turning point between what was and what is now.

McLean speaks about American disillusionment as well as anyone else ever has; perhaps better. Sure, this song is a fun, bar karaoke classic, but it’s much more than that. This is a sonic time capsule that says something intrinsic about the ever-evolving American culture, specifically, what we left behind in the past.

“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson’s “Dirt Cheap” may not have the scale of “American Pie,” but it’s equally devastating. The country singer tells the story of an old man who won’t give up his house to land buyers. His many memories there won’t let him move away.

[RELATED: Cody Johnson Recalls Consoling a “Sobbing” Luke Combs After He Missed His Son’s Birth]

The old man’s memories seem old-fashioned to us in the modern world. But that’s what makes this song so tender. It’s simple but deeply consequential. These lyrics don’t just tell us of one man’s story, but tell us something weighty about the real meaning of a life well lived.

“Paradise” — John Prine

In a similar vein, John Prine’s “Paradise” is also about losing a home. Except, Prine can’t go back to his home, as it’s been paved over and resigned to the past. “And Daddy, won’t you take me back to Muhlenberg County? / Down by the Green River where Paradise lay / Well, I’m sorry, my son, but you’re too late in asking / Mister Peabody’s coal train has hauled it away,” Prine sings in this Americana classic.

Prine had plenty of songs about real-life stories, but this is one of his most important. While speaking about a real-life circumstance from a Kentucky town destroyed by strip mining, he says something profound about how little is done to preserve the past amid modern pressures.

(Photo by Tom Hill/Getty Images)