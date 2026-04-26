3 Classic Rock Guitarists Who Could Sing as Well as They Shred

Some of the greatest classic rock guitarists of all time were also talented singers. That’s the case for the following three legends, each of which boasted a unique sound for their era and some seriously multi-threat talent. Not only could they shred with the best of them, but they are each pretty noteworthy vocalists with styles of singing that just about any classic rock fan can clock. Let’s take a look!

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David Gilmour

David Gilmour joined Pink Floyd in its early years before the departure of Syd Barrett, and his legacy in the band is something that can’t be overlooked. He began playing the guitar from a young age, often playing with Barrett at lunch while in college. From there, he became one of the most easily identifiable guitarists in classic rock history, with countless incredible performances on songs like “Another Brick In The Wall, Part II” and “Echoes”. And in songs like “Money” and “Welcome To The Machine”, his vocals shine bright alongside his electric guitar tracks.

Lindsey Buckingham

When Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac, nothing was ever quite the same for the band. Rumours remains one of the most memorable classic rock albums of the 20th century. As the band’s lead guitarist, he delivered countless legendary performances on songs like “Go Your Own Way” and “Dreams”. His voice is almost as instantly recognizable as Nicks’ own in Fleetwood Mac, standing out alongside his guitar tracks on songs like “Tusk” and “Big Love”. Few folk-rock multi-threats have done it better than Buckingham.

Prince

Prince will likely always be associated with 1980s pop music, but more than a few of his songs could be considered classic rock. He touched on a lot of elements in different genres throughout his career. And one thing is certain: He was a fantastically talented guitarist, one who boasted one of the most immediately recognizable voices of his era. He balanced both talents beautifully on albums like Purple Rain, and he’s more than worthy of a spot on this list of classic rock guitarists who could sing. Purple Rain won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, after all.

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