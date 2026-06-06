Meet Logan Mac, the Oklahoma Songwriter Telling Stories of Grit and Growth

Logan Mac isn’t your average up-and-coming country singer/songwriter by any metric. Unlike many who are trying to break into the country music world, he is a married father of three and owns a construction company that he built from the ground up. Forged in small-town Oklahoma and blazing-hot oilfields, Mac is making art for art’s sake. His songs and the stories they tell are the point. Anything that comes from them is just icing on the cake.

Videos by American Songwriter

Mac’s debut album, Til the Ground, dropped in March and had been a long time coming. He started pursuing his music more than a decade ago. Then, he put it on hold to get married, build a life, and raise a family. However, he never stopped wanting to make music. Before his father passed away in 2022, he encouraged Mac to pick up his guitar and start writing songs again. His life was stable enough to finally reach for the brass ring. So, that’s what he did.

[RELATED: Evan Felker Discusses the Present and Future of Turnpike Troubadours: Surprise Releases, Touring, ‘Bossier City,’ and the Possible Return of Lorrie and Jimmy (Exclusive)]

Mac’s debut studio release isn’t the last we’ll hear from him this year. There’s a live acoustic project on the horizon, and he’s already gearing up for his sophomore album. He’s recording and playing shows while still working 50-hour weeks and being the best husband and dad he can be. As a result, he’s a busy man. Fortunately, we caught him when he had a few extra minutes to talk.

Logan Mac Is Making Art for Art’s Sake

“We just dropped an album in March, we’ve got a live acoustic album coming out,” Logan Mac says when asked about his plans for the year. “Then, we’re headed down to Martindale, Texas, to hang out with David Beck and get album 2 rolling for the fall,” he adds.

“Outside of that,” Mac continues, “what’s next is to just create the art and see where it falls. Lord willing, we will have our name on some bigger shows and get more opportunities to show the world my music.”

Mac’s songwriting revolves around his ability to tell stories and paint vivid emotional images. So, the songwriters who helped shape him come as no surprise. “Guys like John Prine and Jason Isbell have been huge influences on my writing,” he says. “There’s so many I could name off, but my top three would be Radney Foster, John Prine, and Jason Isbell.”

Stepping into this new chapter of his life has been full of discoveries for Mac. Plenty of those came as pleasant surprises. “Some of my best friends are songwriters in other states and cities, and we know so many people across the country who are awesome human beings and inspiring people. That’s really refreshing,” he says when asked about unexpected new experiences. “It’s good to be inspired by others and get to travel the country singing my songs. I get to meet some really amazing humans along the way.”

Mac’s Favorite Song on Til the Ground

“My favorite song on the album is ‘Steel Toe Boots.’ It’s just so honest and true,” Logan Mac says. “That was a tough part of my life, and looking back on it now, I realize it was necessary for me to grow as a husband and a dad. It taught me a lot about grit and being tough,” he explains.

Til the Ground is available now on your favorite digital streaming platform.

Featured Image via RPR Media