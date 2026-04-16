3 Classic Rock Radio Hits From 1972 That Practically Disappeared Overnight

Sometimes, a musician or band will score a hit, only for that hit to reach its peak and virtually disappear from the airwaves in the following years. I feel like that’s the case for the following somewhat underrated classic rock radio hits from 1972. Let’s explore some delightful deep cuts, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

It’s worth noting that I’m sure diehard fans of the following artists certainly remember these songs. However, I rarely hear them make it to classic rock radio station rotations today, and I definitely think that should change. These songs are on another level.

“Supersonic Rocket Ship” by The Kinks

When one thinks of The Kinks, one often thinks of “You Really Got Me” or “Sunny Afternoon”. “Supersonic Rocket Ship” from 1972 was another hit for the band, one that made it all the way to No. 16 in the UK. However, this calypso rock song didn’t really resonate with American audiences and didn’t quite make it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And I don’t think I’ve ever actually heard it play on classic rock radio stateside. What a shame! This is such a good song from Everybody’s In Show-Biz.

“John, I’m Only Dancing” by David Bowie

Could any David Bowie song truly be considered “underrated”? I think so, especially when it comes to “John, I’m Only Dancing”. This glam rock hit from 1972 could have been so much bigger outside of the UK, where it was a radio hit at No. 12. Sadly, because some listeners thought the lyrics of the song were about a gay relationship, “John, I’m Only Dancing” didn’t even get released in America. I can’t remember the last time I heard this tune on the radio, sadly.

“Dialogue (Part I & II)” by Chicago

Chicago makes it to our list of classic rock radio hits from 1972 that almost totally disappeared from the airwaves with the funk rock classic “Dialogue (Part I & II)”. This is an incredible song, but I get why the album version doesn’t make it to the radio… like, ever. This tune clocks in at over seven minutes long. However, its single version was cut down to about five minutes and was a No. 24 hit in the US. “Dialogue (Part I & II)” was also a bit controversial in 1972, as its message critiques America’s problems at the time.

Photo by Dick Barnatt/Redferns