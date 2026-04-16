If You Love Led Zeppelin, You’ll Love These 4 Songs (That Aren’t Zeppelin)

Though many have tried and come close, Led Zeppelin is one of those rare bands that are, in their truest essence, incomparable. There wasn’t one specific thing that made Led Zeppelin so good. As is the case in all musical ensembles, what made it great was the total sum of its individual parts. To truly recreate Zeppelin, there needs to be a replica of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham. And that’s just four musical giants too many.

Videos by American Songwriter

Still, that’s not to say the band exists in a universe of its own. Countless bands share the same fundamental framework, adding their own specific flavor. These tracks aren’t exactly like Led Zeppelin, per se, but they’re just the kind of thing that a Led Zeppelin fan would love.

“G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” by Jack White

Fans of Led Zeppelin’s blues influence have likely already found a kindred musical spirit in Jack White, leader of a solo project, White Stripes, and The Raconteurs. In each group, White combines blistering guitar riffs with frantic, passionate vocals, all while staying firmly rooted in the bluesy, rock ‘n’ roll roots of his Detroit hometown. “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” came out in 2026 alongside “Derecho Demonico”, both of which White performs in front of his signature lineup of Pano Verbs in an April episode of Saturday Night Live.

“The Ark” by Dr. Dog

This track is technically on the list for fans of Led Zeppelin’s “When The Levee Breaks”, specifically. While this writer is unsure whether Dr. Dog explicitly took cues from the 1971 Led Zeppelin track, there are definitely commonalities in its trudging, nasty guitar riff that makes you curl the corners of your lips down in a stank-face grimace. “The Ark” appears on Dr. Dog’s 2008 album, Fate. And for whatever it’s worth, re: imitation, Led Zeppelin was taking cues from Memphis Minnie, the blues singer who co-wrote the song with Joe McCoy in 1929.

“Barracuda” by Heart

Fans of Led Zeppelin likely already know this one, especially if they were alive to hear the latest rock ‘n’ roll hits as they began their radio rotation. Nonetheless, “Barracuda” by Heart deserves a spot on the list because of just how many similarities it shares with Led Zeppelin. From Ann Wilson’s soaring vocals to Nancy Wilson’s powerful guitar playing, it’s an incredible rock cut from start to finish. “Barracuda” also boasts contrasting sections throughout the song, which is a kind of dynamism we’d argue Led Zeppelin didn’t always implement.

“I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” by Eddie Hazel

A Parliament cover of a Beatles song on a Led Zeppelin list? Yes. Before you check out, check it out. Eddie Hazel’s debut album features funky originals as well as covers like The Beatles’ Abbey Road number and The Mamas & The Papas’ “California Dreamin’”. This final recommendation is for Led Zeppelin fans who find their sensuality and reimagining of familiar tunes to be the best parts about the British heavy rockers. Hazel might be best known for genres outside of rock ‘n’ roll, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t do it exceedingly well.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images