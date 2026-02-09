3 Classic Rock Songs From 1964 That Will Make You Want To Get Up and Dance

While each decade of rock music has its particular groove, the 1960s iteration was much closer to the genre’s R&B origins. Early rock and roll had danceable rhythms, which stand in contrast to the heavy guitar-oriented blues that followed. Modern rock beats may induce headbanging, but these early tunes aimed to move the lower half of the body. Of course, you can dance to many types of music. But I dare you not to let loose when you hear these three classic rock songs from 1964.

“I Feel Fine” by The Beatles

John Lennon’s guitar riff in “I Feel Fine” was inspired by Bobby Parker’s 1961 hit “Watch Your Step”. And you’ll want to watch your step, as even Lennon once said, it’ll “set your feet a-tapping.” But he initially struggled to find a song good enough to fit the part. After multiple attempts to get it onto a recording, Lennon finally landed on the tune. However, the complex riff forced Lennon to record the vocal and guitar parts separately. Furthermore, the intro guitar feedback was unheard of at the time as The Beatles expanded the boundaries of the recording studio.

“I Get Around” by The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys answered the British Invasion with the kind of Californication matched only by Anthony Kiedis decades later. “I Get Around” inspired many teens to dream about California, and perhaps look into surf lessons. It became the Boys’ first No. 1 hit, launching a pop music rivalry with The Beatles. From there, the two bands swapped masterpieces as they reinvented rock and roll. Here, The Beach Boys sing about cars, hip kids, and girls. With perfect harmony, they cure boredom with the kinetic energy of doo-wop and surf riffs.

“She’s Not There” by The Zombies

Even with its laid-back, jazzy intro, The Zombies’ classic will inspire most to head for the dance floor. It builds in intensity, careening toward an urgent hook that’s powered by a relentless drum groove. The hazy tune follows a broken-hearted boy, left behind by a girl whose beauty created a kind of illusion. It’s not clear what she lied about or how the romance failed, but apparently, the narrator’s friends all knew she was trouble. And if you still have more questions than answers, there’s only one thing for you to do. Crank this track, and get to the dance floor.

Photo by PA Images via Getty Images