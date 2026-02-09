3 Country Music AMA Winners From 1980 We Still Sing Along With

The 1970s were a golden age for country music. The decade brought stars to the forefront that music fans today—even some fifty-plus years later—still adore. But what happened after that? How did the next decade of country music begin and blossom?

Well, that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three of the country stars who were in the limelight at the beginning of the 1980s. Indeed, these are three country music American Music Award winners from 1980 we still sing along with.

Barbara Mandrell

Sometimes all you need to do to understand a certain year is to get down to a single song. And in 1980, it was country star Barbara Mandrell who took home the American Music Awards trophy for Favorite Country Song, thanks to her track, “Sleeping Single In A Double Bed”, from the LP, Moods. If you want to understand a certain year or era, just see which songs were earning accolades. That will tell you all you need to know! And this song is a lively lament—perfect for the start of a new decade.

Kenny Rogers

The Houston, Texas-born country star Kenny Rogers had quite the night at the 1980 American Music Awards. While he was nominated for (but didn’t win) the trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist (Barry Manilow took that one home), Rogers did win awards for Favorite Country Male Artist and Favorite Country Album for his LP, The Gambler. Today, music fans know the song “The Gambler” well. It’s the track that tells you when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em. Those who grew up around the turn of the 21st century also got to know the song again thanks to the track by Wyclef Jean, which sampled the timeless music.

Crystal Gayle

While Rogers took home the award for Favorite Country Male Artist, it was the Paintsville, Kentucky-born country singer Crystal Gayle who won Favorite Country Female Artist, beating out the likes of Barbara Mandrell and Dolly Parton. The nod came after Gayle released two records in 1979—We Should Be Together and Miss The Mississippi. She also released These Days later in 1980. Also during the show, Gayle received a nomination for Favorite Country Album.

Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images