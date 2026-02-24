3 Classic Rock Songs From 1972 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Whether you love country rock, folk stylings, or good ol’ rock and roll, these three classic rock songs from 1972 will still rock your world. Let’s revisit a few classic songs from the peak era of rock, shall we? If you were around to enjoy these songs back in 1972, you likely remember them all too well.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young

When I think of early 1970s folk rock, I think of this song and the legendary album it comes from, Harvest. This song from Neil Young would end up being his only No. 1 single in the US, and I can see why. It’s an incredible piece of work, made even better by Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor’s features on backup. It’s soft, acoustic, but not tame in the least. “Heart Of Gold” is a gorgeous example of the direction rock music was taking at the time, and it remains a fan favorite among fans of Young today.

“Day After Day” by Badfinger

“Day After Day” by Badfinger was released in early 1972 in the UK, but initially dropped in late 1971 in the US. This George Harrison-produced tune was Badfinger’s heftiest hit, peaking at No. 4 in the US and No. 10 in the UK. If you listen closely, you can hear Harrison playing the slide guitar on some parts of the track, alongside lead singer Pete Ham. To me, this hit is one of the best rock ballads of its time, one that should have led to more hits from the band.

“Burning Love” by Elvis Presley

“Burning Love” was originally an Arthur Alexander tune, released in early 1972 and written by Dennis Linde. However, it was Elvis Presley who would make it big with the song later that year. “Burning Love” is one of the best rock and roll tunes of 1972, and it would be one of Presley’s final Top 10 songs on the pop charts before his death. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 20 in a number of other countries. Today, the song is Certified Platinum in the US and UK. It remains one of Presley’s best later-years hits.

Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images