On This Day in 2012, the Heartrending Death of a Legendary Rock Band’s Sound-Defining Second Drummer

On this day (March 12) in 2012, Michael Hossack died from cancer at his Dubois, Wyoming, home at the age of 65. He was a drummer best known for his two stints with the Doobie Brothers. He initially joined the band as their second drummer, giving them a unique sound that propelled them to the upper reaches of the charts.

The Doobie Brothers formed in 1969 and quickly found a following in Southern California. The next year, they signed a record deal with Warner Bros. In 1971, they released their self-titled debut album, which failed to chart, according to AllMusic. At the same time, Hossack was playing drums for a band called Mourning Reign. After the band dissolved, he found himself jamming with members of the Doobies.

After the band heard Hossack playing alongside the band’s founding drummer, they decided to add him to the lineup, following in the footsteps of groups like the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead, who had two drummers. He joined them for their 1972 sophomore album, Toulouse Street, which peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and became their breakthrough release. The LP also produced the group’s first two top 40 hits, “Listen to the Music” and “Jesus Is Just Alright.”

Hossack recorded three albums with the Doobies, including their 1974 album What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits. The LP peaked at No. 4 and produced their first chart-topping single, “Black Water.” He quit the band after recording his drum parts and was replaced by Keith Knudsen, who is credited in the liner notes despite not playing in the sessions. Hassock is listed as a guest musician.

Michael Hossack Returns to the Doobie Brothers

In 1987, more than a decade after Michael Hossack left the Doobie Brothers, Keith Knudsen, who had also left the band, reached out to invite him to play a series of benefit concerts for Vietnam War veterans. Hossack, a Vietnam-era Navy veteran, agreed. As a result, the Doobies returned after a years-long hiatus for the benefit concerts.

The charity concerts reignited the creative spark that once held the band together. Soon, Michael Hossack, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, Tiran Porter, and Bobby LeKind were once again playing together under the Doobie Brothers banner.

Hossack continued playing with the band until he received his cancer diagnosis in 2010. At that point, he took time away from the band to focus on his health. Two years later, he passed away in his Wyoming home.

Featured Image by Bob King/Redferns