3 Classic Soul Hits From 1963 That We Just Can’t Stop Singing

Soul music in 1963 spoke to the times, but it also laid the groundwork for the future of R&B, pop, rock and roll, funk, and eventually hip-hop. Many hits from the era continue to connect with new audiences, proving the endurance of timeless songwriting. And I don’t think we’ll ever stop singing these soulful earworms. So if you’re feeling brave, roll down the car windows and let it rip!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Heat Wave” by Martha And The Vandellas

An early example of the Motown Sound, “Heat Wave” blends gospel, big band, and doo-wop on a classic hit written by Lamont Dozier, and brothers Brian and Eddie Holland. The reliable hitmakers were a crucial part of Motown’s success, and here, Martha Reeves sings about a romance so intense that it could either be the devil or exactly what it’s supposed to feel like. Linda Ronstadt recorded a rocking version for her 1975 album, Prisoner In Disguise, where she and producer Peter Asher labored for hours in the studio to get it right—the opposite of Berry Gordy’s efficient, factory-like productions in Hitsville U.S.A.

“Mockingbird” by Inez And Charlie Foxx

Inez Foxx croons “Mockingbird” while her brother Charlie echoes his sister like the titular bird. A novelty song in its day, it was later covered by Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, and the duo of Carly Simon and James Taylor. But if you want to sing along and don’t have anyone to join you on this imitation duet, check out Springfield’s version, where she sings lead while also providing the counter vocal. Though Inez and Charlie’s commercial success peaked with “Mockingbird”, the duo gained popularity in the U.K.’s late 60s Northern soul scene. Since then, generations have continued to repeat their biggest hit.

“Be My Baby” by The Ronettes

Phil Spector’s wall-of-sound production on “Be My Baby” is one of the most consequential recordings in pop history. Brian Wilson famously pulled his car over when he heard it and listened in awe while parked on the side of the road. He answered with “Don’t Worry Baby” and spent the rest of the decade chasing Spector’s perfection. As Wilson chased Spector’s masterpiece, he inspired The Beatles, and together, they changed rock history. Meanwhile, The Ronettes’ signature tune also shaped punk rock, most notably giving Joey Ramone a blueprint for the bubblegum melodies he sang atop his band’s rapid-fire, distorted tracks.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images