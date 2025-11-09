3 Classic Rock Songs From 1978 That I Still Obsessively Listen To

Classic rock is still rockin’ today, and plenty of songs from the year 1978 still make it to rock radio stations on the regular in the 2020s. Let’s take a look at just three of my personal favorites from that fine year for the genre. A couple of your favorites might just be on this list, too.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Dust In The Wind” by Kansas

How about a little bit of soft rock from the year 1978? “Dust In The Wind” by Kansas may not be the band’s most well-known song (I hear “Carry On Wayward Son” way more often), but it’s still a prog gem that deserves to be remembered and enjoyed today. Back in 1978, this song was a pretty hefty hit. It made it all the way to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This would be the band’s only song to reach the Top 10 in the US. I think it certainly deserves the accolades.

“With A Little Luck” by Wings

A little bit synth-pop, a little bit yacht rock, this gem from Wings still makes it to my rotation on occasion. Released in March 1978, “With A Little Luck” was written by Paul McCartney and topped the Hot 100 chart just a few weeks after it dropped. A standout track from London Town, this classic rock jam is your typical late-70s midtempo tune with a lot of optimism and anthemic qualities. That old-school music video is pretty memorable, too.

“Runnin’ With The Devil” by Van Halen

While this song’s B-side, “Eruption”, tends to get all the love, I still think “Runnin’ With The Devil” by Van Halen deserves a little bit of recognition. However, it’s not like this hard rock jam is underrated. It still makes it to just about every classic rock radio station’s rotation on a regular basis in the 2020s. This is one of my favorite classic rock songs from 1978. Listeners at the time were also down with it. “Runnin’ With The Devil” hit No. 14 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs list that year. It also made it to No. 84 on the Hot 100. The track was also a big hit in the Netherlands as well as Belgium and the UK.

Photo by Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images