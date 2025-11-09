Meg White Skipped the White Stripes’ Rock Hall Induction—but She Was Still on Jack White’s Mind

Fourteen years after officially disbanding in 2011, early-aughts garage rock staples the White Stripes have secured their place in music history. Divorced couple Jack and Meg White—who passed themselves off as siblings in the early days of their career—are officially members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ahead of the Nov. 8 ceremony, fans speculated whether the reclusive Meg White would attend the event in person. And while singer-guitarist Jack White ultimately accepted the honor without his drummer ex-wife, her presence in his speech was almost tangible.

Jack White Honored His “Sister” in the White Stripes Induction Speech

Proto-punk pioneer Iggy Pop ushered his fellow Detroit natives into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. The Stooges frontman described seeing the White Stripes for the first time in a photograph, bringing to mind “a 21st century Adam and Eve, who had started a rock ‘n’ roll band.”

“I thought, ‘Cute kids, they’ll probably go places,’” said the Godfather of Punk, 78. “And they did! They did go places.”

Jack and Meg White haven’t shared a stage since 2007, during what the latter accurately predicted was ultimately the band’s final performance. Unfortunately, the reunion many fans were hoping for did not come to fruition last night. However, the “Seven Nation Army” singer invoked his former bandmate multiple times during his speech, which he said she helped him write.

“I spoke with Meg White the other day,” said Jack, 50. “She said that she’s very sorry she couldn’t make it here tonight, but she wanted me to tell you that she’s very grateful to all of the folks who supported her through all the years and it really means a lot to her tonight.

“She helped me write all this in the last couple of days,” he continued. “I sent these things to her and she checked it for me. A lot of punctuation corrections too. She’s pretty good at that.”

“My Sister Thanks You”

Jack White used his time onstage to illuminate Meg’s contributions to not only the speech, but the band’s success. He even surprised the audience with a parable he wrote about the White Stripes, which he said he had planned to send to Meg in advance, but didn’t.

“My sister thanks you and I thank you,” he concluded, staying true to the duo’s initial assertion that they were a brother-sister duo.

Rounding out the tributes were pop star Olivia Rodrigo and indie singer-songwriter Feist with the band’s 2002 song “We’re Going to Be Friends.” Indie-rock duo Twenty One Pilots also performed the White Stripes’ seminal 2003 hit “Seven Nation Army.”

