3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1960s That Are Perfect for Karaoke

You know what’s weird? There are probably more people on Earth who know rock songs from the 1960s than there are people who know about rock songs from 2025. For whatever reason, there are just so many recognizable songs from the 1960s—and that makes the era perfect for karaoke!

Below, we wanted to dive into three classic rock songs from the 1960s that are just that—perfect for karaoke. These are three tracks that are super fun to sing and are super recognizable in any dive bar. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 60s that are totally perfect for singing karaoke.

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond from ‘Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show’ (1969)

Has there ever been a song that compels so many to sing in such unison as “Sweet Caroline” by the incomparable Neil Diamond? There’s a reason that sports stadiums play the track to get the crowd of thousands going in crucial moments. For that reason, the song works perfectly in a karaoke bar. Put it on and the whole place will be taking shots in celebration!

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones (Single, 1965)

We all know the feeling—being unsatisfied—and since we all know the feeling and the song here from The Rolling Stones, then this makes for a perfect karaoke track. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” is the kind of song that can hook so many from the start, and it exhibits an idea we’ve all known. In its own way, this track is actually very satisfying.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Willy And The Poor Boys’ (1969)

When you sing karaoke, it can be important to engage the crowd and to relate to your fellow humans. That’s where “Fortunate Son” comes in. It’s as populist as it gets, decrying the special benefits that rich people too often get. This track is also just a killer rock offering, and its buzzy guitars and powerful delivery will turn the bar into a place full of extended family.

