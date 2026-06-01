3 Rockers From the 1960s Who Had Stunning 60-Year Careers That Are Still Going

When we talk about the 1960s, the subject of music inevitably pops up quickly. Music, perhaps more than any other art form, changed culture during the decade. It was used to change social norms, to protest, and to dance your troubles away.

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Back then, music was educational and entertaining. And below, we wanted to dive into the careers of three rockers from the 1960s who are still moving strong. Indeed, these are three rockers from the 1960s who had stunning 60-year careers (that are still going).

Bob Dylan

Where would the 1960s be without Bob Dylan? Where would popular music be without him, either? Yes, Dylan may just be the most influential songwriter ever (or at least of the decade). He released his self-titled debut album in 1962, which included mostly covers. And while it didn’t perform great commercially, it did give him the platform to continue his career. Afterwards, the Bard released a whopping eight more albums during the decade, including all-timers like Blonde On Blonde and Bringing It All Back Home.

Paul McCartney

Of course, Paul McCartney rose to fame in the 1960s with perhaps the greatest band of all time, The Beatles. Along with John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, McCartney conquered all of mainstream music, and the band’s records continue to ring out today. But tensions helped to break up The Beatles in 1970. After that, McCartney had to go it without his childhood friends. He released solo songs, formed the band Wings, and participated in a number of other musical projects. Why? Because he’s Sir Paul and he can! Even today, the artist is still touring in his mid-80s.

Mick Jagger

During the 1960s, The Beatles’ biggest musical rivals were The Rolling Stones. But while McCartney and company often changed and morphed their sound, Mick Jagger and company often kept the same script. Blues-rock gets the people going (indeed, once you start them up, they’ll never stop!) and so the British-born group kept things relatable and reliable. Today, The Rolling Stones are still releasing music, still touring, and still providing the soundtrack for a great road trip.

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